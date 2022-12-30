Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, December 29, 2022 - Braskem S.A. ("Company") (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest biopolymer producer in the world, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market of its maintenance on the Corporate Sustainability Index ("ISE") of B3, which will be in effect from January 2, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

Braskem's continuity in the index reflects its commitment to the best corporate governance practices, social responsibility, and financial and environmental management, seeking to improve people's life from sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions.

