    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-29 pm EST
23.76 BRL   -1.04%
08:22aBraskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
12/23Braskem S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 14, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
12/20Braskem S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, December 29, 2022 - Braskem S.A. ("Company") (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest biopolymer producer in the world, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market of its maintenance on the Corporate Sustainability Index ("ISE") of B3, which will be in effect from January 2, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

Braskem's continuity in the index reflects its commitment to the best corporate governance practices, social responsibility, and financial and environmental management, seeking to improve people's life from sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or emailing braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:18:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 101 B 19 182 M 19 182 M
Net income 2022 3 793 M 723 M 723 M
Net Debt 2022 31 279 M 5 966 M 5 966 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,99x
Yield 2022 9,65%
Capitalization 19 609 M 3 740 M 3 740 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 8 312
Free-Float 25,4%
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,76 BRL
Average target price 51,83 BRL
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO, Head-Procurement & Institutional Relation
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Daniel Sales Corrêa Head-Investments & Digital Technologies
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-58.55%3 740
AIR LIQUIDE-3.11%74 990
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-22.93%71 372
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.01%41 898
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-10.12%26 994
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-30.13%19 548