    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:52 2023-02-24 pm EST
19.87 BRL   -1.29%
Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

02/27/2023 | 07:36am EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, February 27, 2023 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company") (Ticker B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby informs the market in general that, in view of the news published in the media regarding the sales process of Braskem and according to the Notice to the Market published on 04.07.22, 04.11.22, 05.02.22, 05.09.22, 05.19.22, 07.18.22, 07.29.22, 08.08.22, 08.29.22, 09.02.22 and 10.11.22, it does not conduct any negotiations of Novonor and Petrobras ("Shareholders") for the sale of the Company, for which reason it requested clarifications from its Shareholders, which informed the following:

(A) Novonor:

"Dear,

In response to the request for clarification below, Novonor hereby reiterates its previous manifestations regarding the process of divestment of its shareholding in Braskem, emphasizing that, up to the present moment, there has been no binding and material evolution in the related alternatives to the said process.

We remain at your disposal for any further clarifications."

(B) Petrobras:

"Regarding the question, Petrobras informs that it is not carrying out any structuring of a sale operation in the private market and that it does not participate in the negotiations or decisions mentioned in the article.

The Company will keep the market informed of any relevant information on the subject."

Braskem informs that it will continue to support Shareholders and will keep the market informed about relevant developments, in compliance with applicable laws.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or emailing braskem-ri@braskem.com.br .

Attachments

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 12:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
