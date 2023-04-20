Braskem S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, April 20, 2023 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company") (Ticker B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), continuing the Notice to the Market published on March 7, 2023 regarding the lawsuit filed by the State of Alagoas against the Company, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Judge of the 16th Civil Court of the Capital of Alagoas determined the precautionary blocking of the approximate amount of R$ 1.1 billion in the Company's bank accounts.

In this regard, the Company informs that it will take the relevant measures within the applicable legal deadlines and will keep the market informed of any relevant developments on the matter

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or emailing braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.