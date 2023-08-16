NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, August 16, 2023 - BRASKEM S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company") (Ticker B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, in connection with the notice to the market disclosed on September 9, 2021, it has signed, through its subsidiaries Braskem Netherlands B.V. ("Braskem B.V.") and Braskem Europe GmbH ("Braskem GmbH"), a joint venture agreement with Thai Polyethylene Company Limited ("TPE"), a wholly owned subsidiary of SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited, to establish Braskem Siam Company Limited ("Braskem Siam" or "JV"), a joint venture company for conducting the project engineering for a bio-ethylene from bio-ethanol dehydration plant using the EtE EverGreen™ technology. The technology results from the partnership agreement between Lummus Technology LLC and Braskem B.V. to develop and license this technology. The establishment of the JV is subject to approval from the relevant antitrust authorities.

Front End Engineering Design (FEED) is an important step to take the project to Final Investment Decision (FID) in the last quarter of 2024, when Braskem's and SCG's Boards will decide upon the continuation of the project.

This JV is aligned with Braskem's Corporate Strategy for 2030 and it is part of Braskem's bio-based growth avenue, which will support the Company to achieve its commitment to expand the production capacity of green products to 1 million tons by 2030.

Braskem will keep its shareholders and the market informed of relevant developments of the Project.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or emailing braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.