For the month of April, 2024

(Commission File No. 1-14862 )

BRASKEM S.A.

Rua Eteno, 1561, Polo Petroquimico de Camacari

Camacari, Bahia - CEP 42810-000 Brazil

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, April 8, 2024 - Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company") (Ticker B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) hereby informs the market in general in view of the news published in the media regarding Braskem sales process by Novonor, that it does not conduct any negotiations for the sale of the Company, for which reason it requested clarification from Novonor, which informed the following:

"In response to the clarifications requested, Novonor informs that, since our last statements, to date, there have been no material or binding developments in the discussions it has been holding with the possible parties interested in acquiring its indirect stake in Braskem S.A. Any material developments in the discussions will be immediately communicated to you, so that you can adopt the usual measures."

Braskem informs that it will continue to support Shareholders and will keep the market informed about relevant developments, in compliance with applicable laws.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or emailing braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

Date: April 8, 2024

Date: April 8, 2024

BRASKEM S.A.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Notice to the Market may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on the current view and estimates of the Company's management regarding future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, financial performance and results, including any potential or projected impact regarding the geological event in Alagoas and related legal procedures on the Company's business, financial condition and operating results. The words "project," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan", "objective" and other similar expressions, when referring to the Company, are used to identify forward-looking statements. Statements related to the possible outcome of legal and administrative proceedings, implementation of operational and financing strategies and investment plans, guidance on future operations, the objective of expanding its efforts to achieve the sustainable macro objectives disclosed by the Company, as well as factors or trends that affect the financial condition, liquidity or operating results of the Company are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. There is no guarantee that the events, trends or expected results will actually occur. The statements are based on various assumptions and factors, including, but not limited to, general economic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors, availability, development and financial access to new technologies. Any change in these assumptions or factors, including the projected impact from the joint venture and its development of technologies, from the geological event in Alagoas and related legal procedures and the unprecedented impact on businesses, employees, service providers, shareholders, investors and other stakeholders of the Company could cause effective results to differ significantly from current expectations. For a comprehensive description of the risks and other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements in this document, especially the factors discussed in the sections, see the reports filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). This Notice to the Market does not constitute any offer of securities for sale in Brazil. No securities may be offered or sold in Brazil without being registered or exempted from registration, and any public offer of securities carried out in Brazil must be made through a prospectus, which would be made available by Braskem and contain detailed information on Braskem and its management, as well as its financial statements.