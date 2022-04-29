Braskem S A : OEGM - Detailed Final Voting Map

BRASKEM S.A

C.N.P.J. No. 42.150.391/0001-70

NIRE 29300006939 PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

DETAILED FINAL VOTING MAP

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON APRIL 19, 2022

São Paulo, April 29, 2022 - Braskem S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), in compliance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, hereby disclose to its shareholders and the market the detailed final voting map which consolidates the voting instructions of both shareholders which voted through remote voting (boletim de voto a distância) and those present, as computed at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on April 19, 2022, including the first five digits of the shareholders' individual or corporate taxpayer identification number (CPF or CNPJ, respectively), their vote on each item, and information about their shareholding position, as EXHIBIT I.

Further information can be obtained from Braskem's Investor Relations Department by phone: +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by e-mail: braskem-ri@braskem.com.br

Resolutions Annual General Meeting 1 To examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements containing the Explanatory Notes, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' Report and Opinion, the Fiscal Council's Opinion and the Compliance and Audit Committee's Report, pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021 2 To examine, discuss and vote on the Management's Report and respective Managers' Accounts pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021 3 To resolve upon the Management Proposal for the Capital Budget for the 2022 fiscal year 4 To examine, discuss and vote on the Management Proposal for the allocation of the results of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021 5 Issue 9 of the Remote Voting Ballots of the Annual Meeting2 6 Issue 10 of the Remote Voting Ballots of the Annual Meeting3 7 Issue 11 of the Remote Voting Ballots of the Annual Meeting4 8 Issue 19 of the Remote Voting Ballots of the Annual Meeting5 LÍRIO ALBINO PARISOTTO (EFFECTIVE) / HELOÍSA BELOTTI BEDICKS (ALTERNATE) 9 Issue 20 of the Remote Voting Ballots of the Annual Meeting6 10 Election of candidates to the Board of Directors (by single slate)

1 This voting map does not contemplate matters that were not the subject of resolution by this Annual and Extraordinary Meeting, except in relation to issues 9, 10, 11, 19 and 20 of the Distance Voting Ballot of the Annual General Meeting regarding the request for separate election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, items I and II, and paragraph 5 of the Brazilian Corporation Law (Issues 9, 10, 11 and 20), as well as on the appointment of candidates to the Board of Directors by shareholders holding preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting rights (Issue 19).

2 Impossible request, since the total number of common shares issued by the Company in circulation (disregarding, therefore, the shares linked to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement), does not reach the minimum quorum required for the installation of such separate voting.

3 Request for a separate election was impaired, since, according to item 9.1.5.1 of these minutes, considering both requests of attending shareholders and those who requested the separate election via Remote Voting Ballot, the quorum required was not reached to call for separate voting. As the minimum percentage for installation was not reached, the Presiding Board, after considering the documentation received from the shareholders who sent it, waived the verification of the evidence necessary for the exercise of such right.

4 Request for a separate election was impaired, since, according to item 9.1.5.1 of these minutes, considering both requests of attending shareholders and those who requested the separate election via Remote Voting Ballot, the quorum required was not reached to call for separate voting. As the minimum percentage for installation was not reached, the Presiding Board, after considering the documentation received from the shareholders who sent it, waived the verification of the evidence necessary for the exercise of such right.

5 This item, related to the to the separate election of the effective and alternate candidates appointed, was deemed impaired, considering both requests of attending shareholders and those who requested the separate election via Remote Voting Ballot did not reach any of the quorums required for the installation of a separate election.

6 This item was deemed impaired since, according to item 9.1.5.1 of these minutes, considering both requests of attending shareholders and those who requested the separate election via Remote Voting Ballot, the quorum required of such a separate vote was not reached to call for separate voting. As the minimum percentage for installation was not reached, the Presiding Board, after examining the documentation received from the shareholders who sent it, waived the need to verify the other evidence necessary for the exercise of such right.

Resolutions JOSÉ MAURO METTRAU CARNEIRO DA CUNHA (EFFECTIVE) / ANDRÉ AMARO DA SILVEIRA (ALTERNATE) EDUARDO BACELLAR LEAL FERREIRA (EFFECTIVE) / RODRIGO TIRADENTES MONTECCHIARI (ALTERNATE) JOSÉ LUIS BRINGEL VIDAL (EFFECTIVE) / DANIEL PEREIRA DE ALBUQUERQUE ENNES (ALTERNATE) GESNER JOSÉ DE OLIVEIRA FILHO (EFFECTIVE) JOÃO PINHEIRO NOGUEIRA BATISTA (EFFECTIVE) ROBERTO LOPES PONTES SIMÕES (EFFECTIVE) JULIANA SÁ VIEIRA BAIARDI (EFFECTIVE) / LAURA MANIERO GADELHO (ALTERNATE) HECTOR NUÑEZ (EFFECTIVE) / GUILHERME SIMÕES DE ABREU (ALTERNATE) ROBERTO FALDINI (EFFECTIVE) CHARLES LENZI (EFFECTIVE) / MARCO ANTÔNIO ZACARIAS (ALTERNATE) MARCELO KLUJSZA (EFFECTIVE) / LINEU FACHIN LEONARDO (ALTERNATE) 11 To resolve on the election of the Chairman (Mr. José Mauro Mettrau Carneiro) and the Vice-Chairman (Mr. Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira) of the Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to article 19 of the Company's Bylaws 12 Election of candidates to the Fiscal Council (by separate election pursuant to Article 161, paragraph 4, item "a", of LSA) MARCOS AURÉLIO PAMPLONA DA SILVA (EFFECTIVE) / FABRÍCIO SANTOS DEBORTOLI (ALTERNATE) 13 Election of candidates to the Fiscal Council (by single slate) CARLOS HENRIQUE VIEIRA CANDIDO DA SILVA (EFFECTIVE) / CRISTIANO GADELHA VIDAL CAMPELO (ALTERNATE) GILBERTO BRAGA (EFFECTIVE) / TATIANA MACEDO COSTA REGO TOURINHO (ALTERNATE) ISMAEL CAMPOS DE ABREU (EFFECTIVE) / IVAN SILVA DUARTE (ALTERNATE) MARCILIO JOSE RIBEIRO JUNIOR (EFFECTIVE) / ALEXIS KNEIP WARD (ALTERNATE) 14 To resolve on the annual and global remuneration of the Company's managers and members of the Fiscal Council for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, in the total amount of BRL 84,396,600.31, relating to the annual and global remuneration of the managers, and the amount of 1,115,100.00 BRL relating to the remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Council Extraordinary General Meeting 1 Resolve on the re-ratification of the annual and global compensation of the Company's managers for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, which will increase from the total amount of 72,478,883.96 BRL to the total amount of 74,509,856.03 BRL 2 Amendment to article 4, main section, of the Company's Bylaws due to the voluntary conversion of the Company's class "B" preferred shares, exercised by a shareholder 3 To resolve on the restatement of the Company's Bylaws due to the amendment of article 4 of the Bylaws, previously resolved