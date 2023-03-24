Braskem S A : OEGM - Manual

MANUAL FOR SHAREHOLDERS' PARTICIPATION IN BRASKEM'S ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 26, 2023 1

TABLE OF CONTENTS MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT 3 GUIDELINES FOR SHAREHOLDERS' PARTICIPATION AND DEADLINES 4 CALL NOTICE 8 RELATED DOCUMENTS AND LINKS 11 ATTACHMENT 1: FORM OF POWER OF ATTORNEY - INDIVIDUAL 12 ATTACHMENT 2: FORM OF POWER OF ATTORNEY - LEGAL ENTITY 13 GUIDE TO USING THE WEBEX PLATFORM FOR ACCESS AND PARTICIPATION .... 14 GED - 4819820v1 2

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT Dear Shareholders, In line with our commitment to continuously search for the best Corporate Governance practices, we have created this manual for shareholders' participation in the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Meeting ("Manual"), to be held on April 26, 2023, at 03:00 p.m., in an exclusively digital manner, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 2, item I, and article 28, paragraphs 1, 2 and 3 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81"), through digital platform Webex ("Digital Platform" and "Meeting", respectively). The meeting was called to appraise the following agenda ("Agenda"): At the Annual General Meeting: To examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements containing the Explanatory Notes, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' Report and Opinion, the Fiscal

Council's Opinion and the report of the Statutory Compliance and Audit Committee, pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022; To examine, discuss and vote on the Management's Report and respective Managers' Accounts for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022; To resolve on the election of the members and respective alternates of the Company's

Fiscal Council; and To resolve on the annual and global compensation of the managers and members of the

Company's Fiscal Council pertaining to the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2023. At the Extraordinary General Meeting : To resolve on the ratification, pursuant to article 23 of the Company's Bylaws, of the appointment by the Board of Directors of one (1) effective member of the Company's Board of Directors, for the remainder of the term of office in progress, until the Company's Annual General Meeting which will resolve on the financial statements for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2023; and Re-ratification of the amount declared as additional dividends at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 19, 2022, with the consequent adjustment in the amount of retained earnings by the Company, for the year 2021, based on the Company's capital budget for the year 2022. GED - 4819820v1 3

GUIDELINES FOR SHAREHOLDERS' PARTICIPATION AND DEADLINES With the purpose of instructing the Shareholders regarding the procedure for participating in the Meeting, we provide this Manual. The information related to such resolutions is available to the Shareholders in the Company's office located at Rua Lemos Monteiro, nº 120, 24º andar, Butantã, City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo - CEP 05501-050, under the care of the Company's Investor Relations Department, with Mrs. Rosana Cristina Avolio, at the websites of the Company (www.braskem-ri.com.br),of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (www.b3.com.br). The information and documents required by CVM Resolution 81 were duly presented to CVM through the Empresas.Net System. Shareholders' Participation As permitted by the Brazilian Corporation Law and by CVM Resolution 81, the Meeting shall be held in an exclusively digital manner, reason why the Shareholders may only participate: via remote voting bulletin ("Bulletin") , and the detailed instructions regarding the documentation required for remote voting are contained in the Bulletin, which can be accessed through the abovementioned websites; and via Digital Platform , in person or through an attorney-in-fact duly appointed pursuant to article 28, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Resolution 81, in which case the Shareholders may: (i) simply take part in the Meeting, whether the Shareholders have sent in the Bulletin or not; or (ii) participate and vote at the Meeting, observing that, with regard to the Shareholder that has already sent in the Bulletin and that, if it so wishes, votes at the Meeting, all voting instructions received through the Bulletin shall be disregarded. We provide below detailed information on the deadlines and procedures to take part in the Meeting: Remote Voting Bulletin : the Company shall adopt the remote voting system pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, allowing its shareholders to send their votes: (i) through their respective custody agents; (ii) through the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.), located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, in the City of São Paulo, CEP 04538-132, shareholders assistance through phone numbers 3003-9285 (capital and metropolitan areas); or 0800 7209285 (other locations) or through website http://www.itau.com.br/investmentservices/assembleiadigital ; or (iii) directly to the Company: (iii.1) by sending a hard copy to the Company's offices located at Rua Lemos Monteiro, 120, 24º andar, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05501-050; or (iii.2) by sending a digital GED - 4819820v1 4