DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - BRASKEM S.A. to be held on 04/29/2024

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting ballot (Ballot) must be filled in if the shareholder of Braskem S.A. (Company) chooses to exercise his or her right to vote remotely, under the terms of Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) Resolution 81, of March 29, 2022 (CVM Resolution 81). In this case, it is essential that the fields above are filled in with the full name (or corporate name) of the Companys shareholder (Shareholder) and their registration number with the Ministry of Finance, either as a legal entity (CNPJ) or as an individual (CPF), as well as an e-mail address for possible contact.

In addition, in order for this Ballot to be considered valid and the votes cast therein to be counted towards the quorum of the Companys Ordinary General Meeting to be held on April 29, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., in exclusively digital form, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 2, item I and article 28, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Resolution 81 (Meeting), the following instructions must be observed:

a. all fields must be duly filled in;

b. all pages must be initialed; and

c. at the end, the Shareholder or his/her legal representative(s), as the case may be and in accordance with current legislation and regulations, must sign the Ballot.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder may send the instructions for filling in the Ballot: (a) directly to the Company (Rua Lemos Monteiro, nº 120, 24º andar, Butantã, City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05501-050), to the Investor Relations Department, in the person of Ms. Rosana Cristina Avolio, and/or to the e-mail address , with a request for confirmation of receipt); or (b) to service providers able to collect and send the instructions for filling in the Ballot. Rosana Cristina Avolio, and/or to the e-mailbraskem-ri@braskem.com, with a request for confirmation of receipt); or (b) to service providers able to provide services for collecting and transmitting instructions for filling in the Ballot, namely: (i) the Shareholders custody agents, if the shares are deposited in a central depository; or (ii) the Companys share book-keeper (Itaú Corretora de Valores S. A.), located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, CEP 04538-132, shareholder service by telephone 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions); or 0800 7209285 (other locations through the w e b s i t ehttps://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/atendimento/perguntas-frequentes or e-mailPreAtendimentoEscritural@itau-unibanco.com.br)).

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Shareholders who choose to exercise their voting rights remotely, by sending the Bulletin directly to the Company, under the terms of item (a) above, must send the following documents to the Company, to the e-mail addressbraskem@braskem.com/ri, with a request for confirmation of receipt: (i) the Bulletin duly filled in, initialed on all pages and signed (including signature by digital certificate); (ii) a statement of your shareholding position, issued by the custodian institution or by the bookkeeping agent of the Companys shares, depending on whether or not your shares are deposited in a central depository; and (iii) a copy of the following documents:

- for individuals: photo ID and CPF of the Shareholder (and, in the case of an attorney-in-fact, an instrument of mandate, in addition to such documents of the attorney-in-fact);

- for legal entities: instrument of incorporation or bylaws or articles of association, minutes of election of the Board of Directors (if any) and minutes of election of the Board of Executive Officers containing the election of the legal representative(s) present at the Meeting, as well as photo ID and CPF of the legal representative(s) of such company and, in the case of proxy, instrument of mandate, in addition to such documents of the proxy itself; and

- for investment funds: the funds bylaws and the bylaws or articles of association of the funds administrator or manager, in accordance with the rules on representation set out in the funds bylaws, as well as the minutes of election of the legal representative(s) present at the Meeting, as well as the photo ID and CPF of the legal representative(s) of such fund and, in the case of proxies, the instrument of mandate, in addition to such documents of the proxy itself.

The following identity documents will be accepted, as long as they have a photo: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport or officially recognized professional class cards.

The Company clarifies that it will dispense with sending the physical copies of the Shareholders representation documents to the Companys office, as well as the signature recognition of the grantor in the power of attorney to represent the Shareholder, the notarization, consularization, apostille and sworn translation of all the Shareholders representation documents, simply sending aapostille and sworn translation of all the Shareholders representation documents, simply sending a simple copy of the original copies of such documents to the Companys email address indicated above.

The Company does not accept powers of attorney granted by Shareholders by electronic means (i.e. powers of attorney signed digitally without any digital certification).

Pursuant to article 27, I of CVM Resolution 81, the remote voting ballot must be received by the Company no later than 7 (seven) days before the date of the Meeting, i.e. no later than April 22, 2024 (inclusive). Any ballot received by the Company after this date may be disregarded.

Under the terms of article 46 of CVM Resolution 81, the Company will inform the Shareholder who sent it their Bulletin, within three (3) days of receipt, whether the documents received are satisfactory for the votes to be considered valid, or, if necessary, the procedures and deadlines for any rectification or resubmission of the Bulletin, it being certain that any rectification or resubmission must be made within seven (7) days before the date of the Meeting, that is, April 22, 2024 (inclusive).

As already mentioned in the item above, Shareholders should send their Bulletin to the following address: Rua Lemos Monteiro, nº 120, 24º andar, Butantã, City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05501-050, to the attention of the Investor Relations Department, in the person of Mrs. Rosana Cristina Avolio and/or send it to the e-mailbraskem-ri@braskem.com, with a request for confirmation of receipt.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Shareholders who choose to exercise their voting rights remotely through service providers must transmit their voting instructions to their respective custody agents or to the book-keeper of the shares issued by the Company, in compliance with the rules they determine. To this end, Shareholders should contact their custody agents or the bookkeeping agent, depending on whether or not their shares are deposited with a central depositary, and check the procedures established by them for issuing voting instructions via ballot, as well as the documents and information required by them for this purpose.

Pursuant to article 27, II of CVM Resolution 81, even when sent by service providers, the remote voting ballot must be received by the Company no later than 7 (seven) days before the date of the Meeting, i.e. no later than April 22, 2024 (inclusive). Any ballot received by the Company after this date will be disregarded.

It should also be noted that the Companys Management Proposal with the information and documents provided for in CVM Resolution 81 is available to Shareholders at the Companys office located in the State of São Paulo, City of São Paulo, at Rua Lemos Monteiro, 120, 24º andar, Butantã, CEP 05501-050), on its website (http://www.braskem-ri.com.br), on the CVMs website (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) (www.b3.com.br).

As mentioned above, Shareholders should send their Bulletin to the following address: Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo, CEP 04538-132, and/or send it to the e-mailatendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br, or via the websitehttps://www.itau.com.br/investmentservices/assembleia-digital/.

The telephone number for Shareholders is 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 720-9285 (other locations).

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3] 1. To examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' report and opinion, the Fiscal Council's opinion and the Statutory Compliance and Audit Committee's Report, pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023 [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3] 2. To examine, discuss and vote on the Management's Report and respective administrators' accounts pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3] Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates Eleição Majoritária JOSÉ MAURO METTRAU CARNEIRO DA CUNHA JOSÉ HENRIQUE REIS DE AZEREDO / MARCOS ANTONIO ZACARIAS PAULO ROBERTO BRITTO GUIMARÃES / RODRIGO TIRADENTES MONTECHIARI GESNER JOSÉ DE OLIVEIRA FILHO JOÃO PINHEIRO NOGUEIRA BATISTA ANDRÉ AMARO DA SILVEIRA JULIANA SÁ VIEIRA BAIARDI HECTOR NUÑEZ / GUILHERME SIMÕES DE ABREU ROBERTO FALDINI CARLOS PLACHTA / DANIEL PEREIRA DE ALBUQUERQUE ENNES DANILO FERREIRA DA SILVA / LINEU FACHIN LEONARDO 3. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Eleição Majoritária [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 4. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 5. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 6. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution. JOSÉ MAURO METTRAU CARNEIRO DA CUNHA [ ] % ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ JOSÉ HENRIQUE REIS DE AZEREDO / MARCOS ANTONIO ZACARIAS [ Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % ] Approve [ ]PAULO ROBERTO BRITTO GUIMARÃES / RODRIGO TIRADENTES MONTECHIARI [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % ] Abstain / ] Abstain ANDRÉ AMARO DA SILVEIRA [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % JULIANA SÁ VIEIRA BAIARDI [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % HECTOR NUÑEZ / GUILHERME SIMÕES DE ABREU [ / [ ] % ] Approve [ ] Reject [

GESNER JOSÉ DE OLIVEIRA FILHO [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ [ ] % JOÃO PINHEIRO NOGUEIRA BATISTA [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ / [ ] % ] Abstain

/ [ ] %ROBERTO FALDINI [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %CARLOS PLACHTA / DANIEL PEREIRA DE ALBUQUERQUE ENNES [ [ ] Abstain / [ ] % ] Approve [ ] RejectDANILO FERREIRA DA SILVA / LINEU FACHIN LEONARDO [ Abstain / [ ] % ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ]

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3] 7. Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law 6,404, of 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of the board of directors). [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3]

8. In the event that neither the holders of shares with voting rights nor the holders of preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting rights have reached, respectively, the quorum required in items I and II of §4 of article 141 of the Corporations Law, do you wish your vote to be added to the votes of the shares without voting rights in order to elect to the Board of Directors the candidate with the highest number of votes among all those who, as stated in this Bulletin, are running in the separate election?

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM6;BRKM5] 9. Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, II, of Law 6,404, of 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of the board of directors). [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM6;BRKM5] Separate election of the board of directors - Preferred shares 10. Nomination of candidates for the board of directors by preferred shareholders without voting rights or with restricted voting rights (shareholders can only fill this field in case of keeping the relevant shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting). RACHEL DE OLIVEIRA MAIA / PEDRO AGUIAR DE FREITAS [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 11. If it is verified that neither the holders of voting right shares nor the holders of preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting rights have reached the quorum required in items I and II, respectively, of paragraph 4, article 141, of Law 6404, of 1976, do you wish to have your vote added to the shares with voting rights in order to elect to the board of directors the candidate with the highest number of votes amongst all those who, appearing on this ballot, run for the separate election? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3] Election of the chairman of the board of directors - Total members to be elected: 1 12. Nomination of candidates for chairman of the board of directors. José Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3] Election of vice-chairman of the board of directors - Total members to be elected: 1 13. Nomination of candidates for vice-chairman of the board of directors. José Henrique Reis de Azeredo [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3] Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates Chapa Única ISMAEL CAMPOS DE ABREU / IVAN SILVA DUARTE GILBERTO BRAGA / TATIANA MACEDO COSTA REGO HENRIQUE JAGER / CAIO CESAR RIBEIRO ROBERTO DOS SANTOS RODRIGUES / JEFERSON GUSTAVO SALERNO 14. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa Única [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 15. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? - [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3] 16. Would you like to request the separate election of a member of the Fiscal Council by minority shareholders holding ordinary shares, under the terms of article 161, paragraph 4, a, of the Brazilian Corporate Law? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM6;BRKM5] 17. Would you like to request the separate election of a member of the Fiscal Council by minority shareholders holding preferred shares, under the terms of article 161, paragraph 4, a, of the Brazilian Corporate Law? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM6;BRKM5]Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares 18. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal coucnil by shareholders with non-voting preferred shares or restricted voting rights. DANIEL STIELER / PATRICIA VALENTE STIERLI [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: BRKM3] 19. To resolve on the annual and overall remuneration of the Companys managers and members of the Fiscal Council for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

