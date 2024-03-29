BRASKEM S.A.

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL

FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF BRASKEM S.A.

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 29, 2024

Dear Shareholders,

The Management of Braskem S.A. ("Company" or "Braskem'") hereby submits a proposal ("Proposal") in relation to the matters contained in the agenda of Braskem's Annual and Extraordinary Meeting, to

be held on April 29, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., in an exclusively digital manner, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 2, item I, and article 28, paragraphs 1, 2 and 3 of Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Ruling No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Ruling 81"), through digital platform Webex ("Digital Platform" and "Meeting", respectively).

1. To examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' report and opinion, the Fiscal Council's opinion and the Statutory Compliance and Audit Committee's Report, pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023

The Company's Board of Directors, in a meeting held on March 18, 2024, expressed its favorably opinion to the financial statements related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, under the terms of article 26, item "V" of its Bylaws, which obtained a favorable opinion from the Fiscal Council, in a meeting held on March 18, 2024, being accompanied, also, by the report of the Statutory

Compliance and Audit Committee issued on March 18, 2024 and the report and opinion, with no provisos, from the independent auditors. The Company's Management submits to the Shareholders' appreciation the Company's financial statements related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023,

pursuant to CVM Ruling 81, containing its accompanying notes, together with the Independent

Auditors' Report and Opinion, the Fiscal Council's Opinion, and the Report of the Company's Statutory

Compliance and Audit Committee.

Additionally, pursuant to article 133 of the Brazilian Corporations Law, article 10 of CVM Ruling 81, and article 27, paragraph 1 of CVM Ruling No. 80, dated March 29, 2022 ("CVM Ruling 80"), the following

documents are made available for the analysis of the Shareholders:

(i) Financial Statements and explanatory notes for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023;

(ii) Form of Standard Financial Statements - DFP;

(iii) Independent Auditors' Report and Opinion;

(iv) Statutory Compliance and Audit Committee's Report;

(v) Fiscal Council's Report;

(vi) Statement by the Officers that they have reviewed, discussed and agreed on the opinions expressed in the Independent Auditors' Report;

(vii) Statement by the Officers that they have reviewed, discussed and agreed on the Financial Statements; and

(viii) Comments by the Company's managers about the Company's financial situation, pursuant to

Section 2 of its Reference Form.

The aforementioned documents, as well as the minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors and of the Fiscal Council that resolved on these documents, as applicable, are also available for consultation by the Shareholders at the Company's offices, located in the State of São Paulo, City of São Paulo, at Rua Lemos Monteiro, 120, 24º andar, Butantã, CEP 05501-050, at its website(www.braskem-ri.com.br)and at the websites of CVM(www.cvm.gov.br)and of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3")(www.b3.com.br).

The document indicated in item (viii) above regarding the comments of the Company's managers on its financial situation is attached to this Proposal as Exhibit I.

The Management clarifies that, according to the Income Statement of the Fiscal Year contained in the Financial Statements referring to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company calculated a loss in the amount of BRL 4,579,037,700.41, which after considering the effects of the amounts posted directly to the Accumulated Profits, resulted in a full absorption of the Company's Profit Reserve, of

BRL 1,825,616,292.30. Under the terms of article 189, sole paragraph of the Corporations Law, the loss for the 2023 fiscal year will be partially absorbed by the Company's Profit Reserve and the remainder recorded in "Accrued Profits".

Pursuant to Circular Letter/Annual-2024-CVM/SEP, the Company will not present the information indicated in Exhibit A of CVM Ruling 81 due to the calculation of loss in the 2023 fiscal year.

2. To examine, discuss and vote on the Management's Report and respective administrators' accounts pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023

As approved by the Company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on March 18, 2024, pursuant to article 26, item "V" of its Bylaws, the Company's Management submits for the appreciation of the

Shareholders (i) the Management report on the corporate business and the main administrative factsof the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 was made available to the Shareholders, pursuant to article 133 of the Corporations Law, article 10 of CVM Ruling 81 and article 27, paragraph 1 of CVM Ruling 80, and filed with the CVM on March 19, 2024, and will be published in the newspaper "Correio da Bahia"

as provided in article 124 of the Brazilian Corporations Law and on the website of the same newspaper(https://publicidadelegal.correio24horas.com.br/). and (ii) the respective managers' accounts for the

fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023.

3.

Election of members and alternate members of the Company's Board of Directors

The Management of the Company proposes that the Shareholders resolve on the election of eleven (11) full members and alternates for its Board of Directors for a unified term of office of two (2) years, which will be effective until the date of the Annual General Meeting which shall resolve on the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year which will end on December 31, 2025, as set forth in articles 18 and 20 of the Company's Bylaws.

The Management submits to the Shareholders the election of the following slate indicated by the shareholders Novonor S.A. - Under judicial reorganization and NSP Investimentos S.A. - Under judicial reorganization (jointly, "Novonor") and by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ("Petrobras"):

FULL MEMBERS ALTERNATES JOSÉ MAURO METTRAU CARNEIRO DA CUNHA - JOSÉ HENRIQUE REIS DE AZEREDO MARCOS ANTONIO ZACARIAS PAULO ROBERTO BRITTO GUIMARÃES RODRIGO TIRADENTES MONTECHIARI GESNER JOSÉ DE OLIVEIRA FILHO (Independent candidate) - JOÃO PINHEIRO NOGUEIRA BATISTA - ANDRÉ AMARO DA SILVEIRA (Independent candidate) - JULIANA SÁ VIEIRA BAIARDI - HECTOR NUÑEZ GUILHERME SIMÕES DE ABREU ROBERTO FALDINI - CARLOS PLACHTA (Independent candidate) DANIEL PEREIRA DE ALBUQUERQUE ENNES DANILO FERREIRA DA SILVA LINEU FACHIN LEONARDO

The alternate member candidates listed above are attached to the respective full members.

The Board of Directors, after analyzing the classification of each candidate to the independence criteria established in Exhibit K to CVM Resolution 80 and in the Global Policy of the Company's Compliance

System, attested to the classification of Messrs. Gesner Oliveira, André Amaro and Carlos Plachta inrelation to said criteria, based on the declaration of independence presented by said candidates and on the opinion of the Company's Statutory Compliance and Audit Committee, which also evaluated the matter. The characterization of the independence of the candidates shall be decided by the Meeting.

The information on the professional experience of the candidates nominated to form the ticket is available in Exhibit II of this Proposal, pursuant to article 11, item I, of CVM Ruling 81 (items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form) and Exhibit K of CVM Resolution 80.

Procedure to elect members of the Company's Board of Directors:

A.

Separate election

Firstly, If the requirements below are met, the Company will conduct a separate voting for the sitting member of the Board of Directors and their respective alternate.

Under the Corporations Law, the separate election will only occur if there is a request: (i) from

Shareholders holding common shares representing at least fifteen percent (15%) of the Company's voting shares, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, item I, of the Corporations Law, which scenario is not possible, considering the number of outstanding common shares issued by the Company (thus disregarding the shares bound to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement); or (ii) by shareholders holding preferred shares that represent, at least, ten percent (10%) of the total capital stock of the Company, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, item II, of the Corporations Law. If the quorums set forth in items (i) and (ii) are not achieved, the separate voting for the election of one (1) full member and respective alternate may be required by holders of common shares and preferred shares jointly representing, at least, ten percent (10%) of the total capital of the Company, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 5, of the Corporations Law.

The Shareholders (including the final beneficiaries of the American Depositary Receipts representing preferred shares) may only take part in the separate voting process for shares (or ADRs) held uninterruptedly for at least three (3) months immediately prior to the date when the Meeting is held. The proof of uninterrupted ownership of the shares (or ADRs) shall be sent directly to the Company, through e-mailbraskem-ri@braskem.com, by April 29, 2024.

The Company clarifies that, on March 18, 2024, it received from the shareholder GERAÇÃO L. PAR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES, represented by its attorneys-in-fact, a request for the inclusion in the remote voting ballot of effective and alternate candidates for the eventual separate election of a member and his/her respective alternate to the Board of Directors by the minority shareholders holding preferred shares, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, II of the Brazilian Corporate Law.

The information received by the Company regarding the professional experience of the candidates nominated by said shareholder is available in Annex V of this Proposal, in accordance with article 7,item II and article 8, item II of CVM Resolution 81 (items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form) and Annex K of CVM Resolution 80.

B.

Majority election

If the separate election is not required or is required without meeting the requirements imposed in article 141, paragraphs 4, 5 and 6 of the Corporations Law, the Company will conduct the majority election of the members of its Board of Directors, pursuant to article 129 of the Corporations Law. The slate voting system will be adopted, and the votes will be cast on a list of candidates previously determined, so that, in the end, all members appointed by Novonor and by Petrobras, which own the majority of the voting shares, will be elected.

If separate voting has occurred, one (1) of the eleven (11) vacant positions of the Board of Directors will be held by the director elected by separate election, with ten (10) vacant positions left to be occupied by the members appointed to form the ticket, subject to the provisions of the Shareholders' Agreement filed at the Company's headquarters.

The number of shares held by the Shareholders with voting rights that choose to vote separately, if applicable, will be excluded from the calculation of the number of voting shares for the purposes of the majority election.

C.

Multiple Vote

As an alternative form of voting to the majority election, which should also occur after the separate election, if applicable, the Corporations Law contemplated the possibility of adopting a multiple vote.

It should be clarified, however, that the adoption of such a form of voting is not a possible scenario for the Company, considering that the outstanding voting shares issued by the Company represent less than five percent (5%) of the voting capital stock of the Company (article 141 of the Corporations Law and CVM Ruling 70, of March 22, 2022).

4. To resolve on the election of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors

The Company's Management submits to the Shareholders, pursuant to article 19 of the Bylaws, the election of Mr. José Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha, appointed by the shareholder Novonor, to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. José Henrique Reis De Azeredo, appointed by the shareholder Petrobras, to the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

5. To resolve on the election of members of the Company's Fiscal Council and respective alternates

The Company's Management proposes to resolve on the election of the following full members and their respective alternates to the Company's Fiscal Council, for a term of office that shall last until the date of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company concerning the financial year to end on December 31, 2024, pursuant to articles 42 and 43 of its Bylaws.

The Management submits to the Shareholders the election of the following ticket, nominated by Novonor and Petrobras:

FULL MEMBERS ALTERNATES ISMAEL CAMPOS DE ABREU IVAN SILVA DUARTE GILBERTO BRAGA TATIANA MACEDO COSTA REGO HENRIQUE JAGER CAIO CESAR RIBEIRO ROBERTO DOS SANTOS RODRIGUES JEFERSON GUSTAVO SALERNO

The alternate member candidates listed above are attached to the respective full members.

The information on the professional experience of the candidates nominated to form the ticket is available in Exhibit II, pursuant to article 11, item I, of CVM Ruling 81 (items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form).

If there is a separate election of one (1) member and his/her respective alternate to the Audit Committee, pursuant to article 161, paragraph 4, (a), of the Corporations Law, the Audit Committee shall be composed of all the members indicated on the ticket and the effective member and respective alternate elected in a separate vote.

The Company clarifies that, on March 18, 2024, received from the shareholder GERAÇÃO L. PAR FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES, represented by its attorneys-in-fact, a request for the inclusion in the remote voting ballot of effective and alternate candidates for the eventual separate election of a member and his/her respective alternate to the Board of Directors by the minority shareholders holding preferred shares, under the terms of article 161, paragraph 4, (a) of the Brazilian Corporate Law.

The information received by the Company regarding the professional experience of the candidates nominated by said shareholder is available in Annex V to this Proposal, in accordance with article 7, item II and article 8, item II of CVM Resolution 81 (items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form).

6. Setting the annual global compensation of the Company's managers and Fiscal Council members for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2024.

The total amount proposed for the 2024 fiscal year for the annual and overall compensation of the Managers, pursuant to article 152 of the Corporations Law, is up to BRL 84,395,221.23, including fixed and variable fees, as well as applicable benefits, net of social charges borne by the employer.

Additionally, the Management proposes the amount of BRL 1,115,100.00 referring to the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council, observing the provisions of article 162, paragraph 3, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.

Pursuant to article 13 of CVM Ruling No. 81, this Proposal contains thorough information referring to the setting of the compensation for the Managers and the Fiscal Council, pursuant to its Exhibits III and

IV.

I.

Shareholders' Participation:

The Meeting will be held exclusively digitally, for which reason the Shareholder's participation can only be:

(a) via remote voting ballot ("ballot"), and the detailed instructions regarding the documentation required for remote voting are contained in the ballot, which can be accessed through the websites of the Company (www.braskem-ri.com.br), of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and of B3 (www.b3.com.br); and

(b) via Digital Platform, in person or through an attorney-in-fact duly appointed pursuant to article 28, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Ruling 81, in which case the Shareholders may: (i) simply take part in the Meeting, whether the Shareholders have sent in the ballot or not; or (ii) participate and vote at the Meeting, observing that, with regard to the Shareholder that has already sent in the ballot and that, if it so wishes, votes at the Meeting, all voting instructions received through the ballot shall be disregarded.

Since the Meeting shall be held exclusively through digital means, we note that the Shareholders that vote or participate in the Meeting through any of the means set forth herein (Bulletin or Digital Platform), including final beneficiaries of the American Depositary Receipts representing preferred shares, who send voting instructions to the ADR depositary institution and wish to request and/or vote at a separate election to the Company's Board of Directors, must send a statement of uninterrupted shareholding position under article 141, paragraph 6, of the Corporations Law directly to the Company, to e-mailbraskem-ri@braskem.com

Documents necessary to access the Digital Platform:

The Shareholders that wish to participate in the Meeting must send to e-mail addressbraskem-ri@braskem.com, with a request for receipt confirmation, at least 2 days in advance of the date scheduled for the Meeting, that is, by April 27, 2024, the following documents:

(i) evidence issued by the financial institution depositary of the book-entry shares held thereby, proving ownership of the shares at least eight (8) days prior to the Meeting;

(ii) if the Shareholder is (a) an individual, the Shareholder's identity document; or (b) legal entity, instrument of incorporation, bylaws or articles of incorporation, minutes of election of the Board of Directors (if any) and minutes of election of the Executive Office that prove the powers of representation;

(iii) if the Shareholder is an investment fund, the fund rules with the information referred to above, pertaining to its administrator or manager, according to the representation rules foreseen in the fund's regulation;

(iv) additionally, in case the Shareholder (individual, legal entity or investment fund) is represented by an attorney-in-fact, (i) the respective power of attorney, granted in compliance with article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporations Law; and (b) identity document of the attorney; and

(v) with respect to Shareholders participating in the fungible custody of registered shares, a statement with the respective equity interest, issued by the entity with authority.

Pursuant to article 6, paragraph 3, of CVM Ruling 81, access to the Digital Platform shall be forbidden to Shareholders that do not submit the necessary participation documents within the deadline set forth herein.

If the Shareholder (including final beneficiaries of American Depositary Receipts representing preferred shares) wishes to request a separate election to the Board of Directors, it must also submit, with the aforementioned advance, proof of uninterrupted ownership of the shares (or ADRs), pursuant to article 141, paragraph 6, of the Corporations Law.

The Company explains that it shall waive the sending of the physical counterparts of the Shareholders' representation documents to the Company's offices, as well as the authenticity certification of the grantor's signature on the power of attorney for representation of the Shareholder, the notarization, the consularization, the annotation and the sworn translation of all of the Shareholder's representation documents, sufficing to send a simple copy of the original counterparts of said documents to the Company's e-mail stated above.

The Company does not accept powers of attorney granted by Shareholders through electronic means (i.e., digitally signed powers of attorney without any digital certification).

Below we describe detailed information about the deadlines and procedures for participating in the Meeting:

(a) Remote Voting ballot: the Company shall adopt the remote voting system pursuant to CVM Ruling 81, allowing its shareholders to send their votes: (i) through their respective custody agents; (ii) through the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.), located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, in the City of São Paulo, CEP 04538-132, shareholders assistance through phone numbers 3003-9285 (capital and metropolitan areas); or 0800 7209285 (other locations through the websitehttps://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/atendimento/perguntas-frequentes or through e-mailPreAtendimentoEscritural@itau-unibanco.com.br); or (iii) directly to the Company: (iii.1) physically, by sending it to the office located at Rua Lemos Monteiro, nº 120, 24º andar, City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05501-050; or (iii.2) electronically, to e-mailbraskem-ri@braskem.com,with a request for confirmation of receipt, in accordance with the guidelines contained in the Ballot itself.

(b) Digital Platform: the Shareholders that wish to take part in the Meeting must send the request to the Company through e-mailbraskem-ri@braskem.com,with a request for receipt confirmation, at least 2 days in advance of the date set for the Meeting to be held, that is, by April 27, 2024, which must also be properly accompanied by all of the Shareholder's documents for participation in the

Meeting (as detailed above, in the Meeting Call Notice and in the Manual to Participate in the

Meeting), noting that access to the Digital Platform shall be forbidden for shareholders that do not submit the necessary participation documents within the deadline set herein, pursuant to article 6, paragraph 3, of CVM Ruling 81.

The Company shall send the individual invitations to access the Digital Platform and the respective instructions to access the Digital Platform to the Shareholders that have submitted their requests within the deadline and under the conditions above, as already stated in the Manual to Participate in the Meeting.

The Shareholder that participates through the Digital Platform shall be deemed present at the Meeting and may exercise its voting rights and sign the respective Meeting Minutes, pursuant to article 47, paragraph 1, of CVM Ruling 81.

If the Shareholder that has properly requested to participate does not receive from the Company the e-mail with the instructions for access and participation in the Meeting at least 24 hours in advance of its holding (that is, by 4:00 p.m. of April 28, 2024), it shall get in touch with the Company through phone numbers +55 (11) 3576-9531 - in any event, before 12:00 p.m. of April 29, 2024, so that its respective access instructions are resent (or provided over the phone).

The Company shall provide technical support in case the Shareholders have any problems participating in the Meeting. However, the Company takes no responsibility for any operational or connection issues the Shareholder may face, nor for any other possible matters not related to the Company, which may hinder or prevent the Shareholder from participating in and voting at the Meeting.

The Company also recommends that the Shareholders become familiar with the use thereof beforehand, as well as that they ensure the compatibility of their electronic devices with the use of the platform (by video and audio).

Additionally, the Company asks the Shareholders to, on the day of the Meeting, access the Webex Digital Platform at least 15 minutes before the time scheduled for the Meeting to start, to enable access validation and participation of all Shareholders using it.

Finally, all the exhibits are detailed in this Proposal in accordance with the laws and regulations.

