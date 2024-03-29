MANUAL FOR SHAREHOLDERS' PARTICIPATION IN

BRASKEM'S ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 29, 2024

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT......................................................................................3

GUIDELINES FOR SHAREHOLDERS' PARTICIPATION AND DEADLINES...................4

RELATED DOCUMENTS AND LINKS ............................................................................... 11

ATTACHMENT 1: FORM OF POWER OF ATTORNEY - INDIVIDUAL .......................... 12

ATTACHMENT 2: FORM OF POWER OF ATTORNEY - LEGAL ENTITY ..................... 13

GUIDE TO USING THE WEBEX PLATFORM FOR ACCESS AND PARTICIPATION .... 14

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

In line with our commitment to continuously search for the best Corporate Governance practices, we have created this manual for shareholders' participation in the Company's Ordinary General Meeting ("Manual"), to be held on April 29, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., in an exclusively digital manner, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 2, item I, and article 28, paragraphs 1, 2 and 3 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81"), through digital platform Webex ("Digital Platform" and "Meeting", respectively).

The meeting was called to appraise the following agenda ("Agenda"):

1. To examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' report and opinion, the Fiscal Council's opinion and the Statutory Compliance and Audit Committee's Report, pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31,

2023;

2. To examine, discuss and vote on the Management's Report and respective administrators'

accounts pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023;

3. Election of members and alternate members of the Company's Board of Directors;

4. To resolve on the election of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Company's Board of

Directors;

5. To resolve on the election of members of the Company's Fiscal Council and respective

alternates; and

6. Setting the annual global compensation of the Company's managers and Fiscal Council

members for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2024.

GUIDELINES FOR SHAREHOLDERS' PARTICIPATION AND DEADLINES

With the purpose of instructing the Shareholders regarding the procedure for participating in the Meeting, we provide this Manual.

The information related to such resolutions is available to the Shareholders in the Company's office located at Rua Lemos Monteiro, nº 120, 24º andar, Butantã, City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo - CEP 05501-050, under the care of the Company's Investor Relations Department, with Mrs. Rosana Cristina Avolio, at the websites of the Company(www.braskem-ri.com.br),of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM")(www.cvm.gov.br)and of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3")(www.b3.com.br). The information and documents required by CVM Resolution 81 were duly presented to CVM through the Empresas.Net System.

Shareholders' Participation

As permitted by the Brazilian Corporation Law and by CVM Resolution 81, the Meeting shall be held in an exclusively digital manner, reason why the Shareholders may only participate:

(a) via remote voting ballot ("Ballot"), and the detailed instructions regarding the documentation required for remote voting are contained in the Ballot, which can be accessed through the abovementioned websites; and

(b) via Digital Platform, in person or through an attorney-in-fact duly appointed pursuant to article 28, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Resolution 81, in which case the Shareholders may: (i) simply take part in the Meeting, whether the Shareholders have sent in the Ballot or not; or (ii) participate and vote at the Meeting, observing that, with regard to the Shareholder that has already sent in the Ballot and that, if it so wishes, votes at the Meeting, all voting instructions received through the Ballot shall be disregarded.

We provide below detailed information on the deadlines and procedures to take part in the Meeting:

(a) Remote Voting Ballot: the Company shall adopt the remote voting system pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, allowing its shareholders to send their votes: (i) through their respective custody agents; (ii) through the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.), located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, in the City of São Paulo, CEP 04538-132, shareholders assistance through phone numbers 3003-9285 (capital and metropolitan areas); or 0800 7209285 (other locations through the websitehttps://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/atendimento/perguntas-frequentesor through e-mailPreAtendimentoEscritural@itau-unibanco.com.br); or (iii)

directly to the Company: (iii.1) by sending a hard copy to the Company's offices located at Rua

Lemos Monteiro, 120, 24º andar, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 05501-050; or

(iii.2) by sending a digital copy to e-mailbraskem-ri@braskem.com, with a request for receipt confirmation, pursuant to the instructions contained in the Ballot itself.

(b) Digital Platform: the Shareholders that wish to take part in the Meeting must send the request to the Company through e-mailbraskem-ri@braskem.com,with a request for receipt confirmation, at least 2 days in advance of the date set for the Meeting to be held, that is, by April 27, 2024, which must also be properly accompanied by all of the Shareholder's documents for participation in the Meeting (as detailed below, in the Meeting Call Notice and in the Management Proposal for the Meeting), and we note that access to the Digital Platform shall be forbidden for shareholders that do not submit the require participation documents within the deadline set herein, pursuant to article 6, paragraph 3, of CVM Resolution 81.

The Company shall send the individual invitations to access the Digital Platform and the respective instructions to access the Digital Platform to the Shareholders that have submitted their requests within the deadline and under the conditions above. The Shareholder that participates through the Digital Platform shall be deemed present at the Meeting and may exercise its voting rights and sign the respective Meeting Minutes, pursuant to article 47, paragraph 1, of CVM Resolution 81.

If the Shareholder that has properly requested to participate does not receive from the Company the e-mail with the instructions for access and participation in the Meeting at least 24 hours in advance of its holding (that is, by 04:00 p.m. of April 28, 2024), it shall get in touch with the Company through phone number +55 (11) 3576-9531 - in any event, before 12 noon of April 29, 2024, so that its respective access instructions are resent (or provided over the phone).

The Company shall provide technical support in case the Shareholders have problems participating in the Meeting. However, the Company takes no responsibility for any operational or connection issues the Shareholder may face, nor for any other possible matters not related to the Company, which may hinder or prevent the Shareholder from participating in and voting at the Meeting.

The Company also recommends that the Shareholders become familiar with the use thereof beforehand, as well as that they ensure the compatibility of their electronic devices with the use of the platform (by video and audio).

Additionally, the Company asks the Shareholders to, on the day of the Meeting, access the Digital Platform at least 15 minutes before the time scheduled for the Meeting to start, to enable access validation and participation of all Shareholders using it.

Foreign Shareholder Preset at the Meeting

Foreign Shareholders must submit the same documents as Brazilian Shareholders, and exceptionally for this Meeting the Company shall waive the need for notarization, consularization, annotation and sworn translation of all representation documents of the Shareholder, sufficing tosend a simple copy of the original counterparts of all such documents to the Company's e-mail stated above.

American Depositary Receipt Holders

Holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") will be represented by The Bank of New York Mellon ("BONY"), as depositary institution, under the terms of the Deposit Agreement entered into with the Company. ADR holders wishing to participate in the Meeting must send their voting instructions to BONY (via proxy card) and will only be able to participate in the separate voting process with ADRs held uninterruptedly for a period of at least three (3) months immediately prior to the Meeting. Proof of uninterrupted ownership of ADRs must be sent directly to the Company, via e-mail tobraskem-ri@braskem.com, no later than 4 p.m. on April 29, 2024.

Forwarding the Documentation

The Shareholders that wish to participate in the Meeting must send to e-mail addressbraskem-ri@braskem.com,with a request for receipt confirmation, at least 2 days in advance of the date scheduled for the Meeting, that is, by April 27, 2024, a simple copy of the original counterparts of the following documents:

(i) evidence issued by the financial institution depositary of the book-entry shares held thereby, proving ownership of the shares at least 8 (eight) days prior to the Meeting;

(ii) if the Shareholder is a legal entity, instrument of incorporation, bylaws or articles of incorporation, minutes of election of the Board of Directors (if any) and minutes of election of the Executive Board that prove the powers of representation;

(iii) if the Shareholder is an investment fund, the fund's regulation, together with the information referred to above regarding its administrator or manager;

(iv) additionally, in case of representation of a Shareholder (individual, legal entity or investment fund) by a proxy, the respective power of attorney, granted in compliance with article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporation Law; and

(v) with respect to Shareholders participating in the fungible custody of registered shares, the statement containing the respective shareholding, issued by the competent entity.

Pursuant to article 6, paragraph 3 of CVM Resolution 81, access to the Digital Platform will not be allowed for Shareholders who do not present the necessary participation documents within the period set forth herein.

The Company shall waive the sending of the physical counterparts a of the Shareholders' representation documents to the Company's offices, as well as the certification of the authenticity of the grantor's signature on the power of attorney for representation of the Shareholder, the notarization, the consularization, the annotation and the sworn translation of all of the Shareholder's representation documents, sufficing to send a simple copy of the original counterparts of said documents to the Company's e-mail stated above.

The Company does not accept powers of attorney granted by Shareholders through electronic means (i.e., digitally signed powers of attorney without any digital certification).

Voting Impediments

Pursuant to the Brazilian Corporation Law, a Shareholder may not vote on resolutions of the general meeting related to the approval of its accounts as administrator, nor on any other resolutions which may specifically benefit said Shareholder or in which it and the Company have conflicting interests.

If any of the attending shareholders claim an alleged conflict of interests of a Shareholder, which prevents it from voting in the meeting, or in another legal event of vote impediment, and if the Shareholder itself has not declared its impediment, the presiding board of the Meeting shall suspend the resolution to listen to and receive such allegation, together with any counterclaims of such Shareholder, before voting on the matter. The chairman of the Meeting himself may, if he verifies a vote obstruction, request a clarification on the situation from the shareholder before voting the matter.

In line with the understanding of CVM, in situations in which the vote obstruction is unequivocal and the shareholder does not abstain from voting, the chairman of the meeting has the power to declare such obstruction, and he is not allowed to obstruct the vote in other situations, without prejudice to the legal provisions on the possible annulment of the vote cast.

* ** *

BRASKEM S.A.

National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) No. 42.150.391/0001-70

State Registration (NIRE) 29300006939

A Publicly-Held Company

CALL NOTICE

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF BRASKEM S.A.

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 29, 2024

The shareholders of BRASKEM S.A. ("Shareholders" and "Company", respectively) are hereby called to meet an Ordinary General Meeting, in an exclusively digital manner, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 2, item I, and article 28, paragraphs 2 and 3, of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81"), to be held on April 29, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., through digital platform Webex ("Digital Platform" and "Meeting", respectively), to resolve upon the following Agenda:

7. To examine, discuss and vote on the Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' report and opinion, the Fiscal Council's opinion and the Statutory Compliance and Audit Committee's Report, pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023;

8. To examine, discuss and vote on the Management's Report and respective administrators'

accounts pertaining to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023;

9. Election of members and alternate members of the Company's Board of Directors;

10. To resolve on the election of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Company's Board of

Directors;

11. To resolve on the election of members of the Company's Fiscal Council and respective alternates; and

12. Setting the annual global compensation of the Company's managers and Fiscal Council members for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2024.

Camaçari/BA, March 29, 2024. José Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha

Chairman of the Board of Directors

General Information:

1. The Management Proposal ("Proposal") contemplating all documentation relating to the matters on the Agenda, the remote voting ballot ("Ballot"), the other documents provided for in CVM Resolution 81 and other relevant information for the exercise of voting rights at the Meeting, were made available to the Company's Shareholders on this date, in the manner provided for in CVM Resolution 81, and can be accessed through the websites of CVM(www.cvm.gov.br), the company(www.braskem.com.br/ri), and

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3")(www.b3.com.br).

2. The documents in article 133 of the Brazilian Corporations Law are available to Shareholders at the

Company's office located at Rua Lemos Monteiro, 120, 24º andar, Butantã, City of São Paulo, State of São

Paulo, CEP 05501-050, under the care of Rosana Cristina Avolio, at the CVM(http://www.cvm.gov.br), the Company's(www.braskem.com.br/ri) and B3's(www.b3.com.br)websites, and were published pursuant to article 133, paragraph 3, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.

3. For the purposes of article 141 of the Brazilian Corporate Law and CVM Resolution 70 of March 22, 2022, the minimum percentage of voting capital for requesting the adoption of the multiple voting process for the election of members of the Company's Board of Directors at the Meeting is 5% (five percent). However, it should be clarified that the adoption of such a form of voting is not a possible scenario for the Company, given that the number of ordinary shares issued by the Company in circulation does not reach such a quorum.

4. As permitted by the Brazilian Corporations Law and by CVM Resolution 81, the Meeting shall be held exclusively through digital means, reason why the Shareholders' participation may only occur:

(a) via remote voting ballot, and the detailed instructions regarding the documentation required for remote voting are contained in the Ballot, which can be accessed through the abovementioned websites; and

(b) via Digital Platform, in person or through an attorney-in-fact duly appointed pursuant to article 28, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Resolution 81, in which case the Shareholders may: (i) simply take part in the Meeting, whether the Shareholders have sent in the Ballot or not; or (ii) participate and vote at the Meeting, observing that, with regard to the Shareholder that has already sent in the Ballot and that, if it so wishes, votes at the Meeting, all voting instructions received through the Ballot shall be disregarded.

4.1. Since the Meeting will be held exclusively digitally, it should be noted that Shareholders who vote or participate in the Meeting, in any of the forms provided for herein (Ballot or Digital Platform), including final beneficiaries of American Depositary Receipts representing preferred shares who send voting instructions to the ADR depositary institution and wish to request and/or vote in any separate election of a member of the Company's Board of Directors, must send directly to the Company, until the Meeting, by e-mail tobraskem-ri@braskem.com, proof of uninterrupted ownership of the shares (or ADRs) under the terms of article 141, paragraph 6 of the Brazilian Corporate Law.

5. Documents necessary to access the Digital Platform:

The Shareholders that wish to participate in the Meeting must send an e-mail tobraskem-ri@braskem.com, with acknowledgment of receipt, at least 2 days in advance of the date scheduled for the Meeting, that is, by April 27, 2024, with the following documents, be they Brazilian or foreign Shareholders:

(i) proof issued by the financial institution that is the depositary for the book-entry shares of its ownership, proving the ownership of the shares up to eight (8) days prior to the date of the Meeting;

(ii) if the Shareholder is (a) an individual, the Shareholder's identity document; or (b) legal entity, instrument of incorporation, bylaws or articles of incorporation, minutes of election of the Board of Directors (if any) and minutes of election of the Executive Office that prove the powers of representation;

(iii) if the Shareholder is an investment fund, the fund rules with the information referred to above, pertaining to its administrator or manager, according to the representation rules foreseen in the fund's

regulation;

(iv) additionally, in case the Shareholder (individual, legal entity or investment fund) is represented by an attorney-in-fact, (a) the respective power of attorney, granted in compliance with article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporations Law; and (b) identity document of the attorney; and

(v) with respect to Shareholders participating in the fungible custody of registered shares, a statement with the respective equity interest, issued by the entity with authority.

Pursuant to article 6, paragraph 3, of CVM Resolution 81, access to the Digital Platform shall be forbidden to Shareholders that do not submit the necessary participation documents within the deadline set forth herein.

The Company explains that it shall waive the sending of the physical counterparts of the Shareholders' representation documents to the Company's offices, as well as the authenticity certification of the

grantor's signature on the power of attorney for representation of the Shareholder, the notarization, the consularization, the annotation and the sworn translation of all of the Shareholder's representation

documents, sufficing to send a simple copy of the original counterparts of said documents to the Company's e-mail stated above.

The Company does not accept powers of attorney granted by Shareholders through electronic means (i.e., digitally signed powers of attorney without any digital certification).

6. Detailed information on the rules and procedures for participation and/or remote voting at the

Meeting, including guidelines on access to the Digital Platform and on how to send the Ballot, can be found in the Manual for Shareholder Participation in the Meeting, in the Company's Management

Proposal and in other documents available on the websites of CVM(www.braskem.com.br/ri), the Company(www.braskem.com.br/ri) and B3(www.b3.com.br).

* ** *

10