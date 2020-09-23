Braskem S A : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Braskem S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – BAK

Log in
09/23/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) between May 6, 2016 and July 8, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important October 26, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Braskem investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Braskem class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1921.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Braskem’s salt mining operations were unsafe and presented a significant danger to surrounding areas, including nearly two thousand properties; (2) the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk that Braskem would be subjected to remedial liabilities, including, but not limited to, increased governmental and/or regulatory oversight or enforcement, significant monetary and reputational damage, and/or the permanent closure of one or more of its salt mining operations; (3) accordingly, earnings generated from Braskem’s salt mining operations were unsustainable; (4) Braskem downplayed the true scope and severity of the Company’s liability with respect to its salt mining operations; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1921.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 52 834 M 9 455 M 9 455 M
Net income 2020 -2 976 M -533 M -533 M
Net Debt 2020 38 982 M 6 976 M 6 976 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,49x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 17 577 M 3 168 M 3 145 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 25,4%
