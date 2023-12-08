SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

São Paulo, December 7, 2023.

To

Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

At.: Superintendent of Company Relations

Ref.: Official Letter 364/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 - BRASKEM - Request for clarification on media report

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter 364/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 ("Official Letter"), dated December 6, 2023, in which you requested clarifications from Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company"), as transcribed below:

"Dear Sir Director,

1. We refer to the news published on this date in the newspaper Correio Braziliense, Brazil section, under the title: "Braskem is fined R$ 72 million", which contains the following statements:

The Environmental Institute of the State of Alagoas fined Braskem more than R$72 million for omission of information, environmental damage and the risk of collapse and collapse of mine 18, in the Mutange neighborhood, in Maceió. IMA-AL, however, recognizes that the company has been fined 20 times since 2018.

2. In view of the above, we determine that you clarify whether the news is true, and, if so, explain the reasons why you understood that it is not a relevant fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the topic, including, also, clarifications on the possible installment of the amount related to the 20 fines applied to the company since 2018, which are derived from the geological event in Alagoas."

In this regard, Braskem ("Braskem" or "Company") confirms that it received fines from the Environmental Institute of the State of Alagoas in the amount of approximately R$72 million, which does not represent a material value in the context of the Company, which is why which a Material Fact was not disclosed. Additionally, Braskem clarifies that since 2018 it has received 22 fines totaling around R$100 million, including the fines mentioned previously, of which 6 have already been closed and the rest are ongoing. For ongoing fines, the Company has been taking the appropriate measures within the applicable legal deadlines.

Being what we had for the moment, we subscribe, making ourselves available for further clarifications if necessary.

São Paulo, December 7, 2023.

Pedro Van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.

Date: December 7, 2023

BRASKEM S.A. By: /s/ Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Name: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Title: Chief Financial Officer

