For the month of December, 2023

BRASKEM S.A.

Rua Eteno, 1561, Polo Petroquimico de Camacari

Camacari, Bahia - CEP 42810-000 Brazil

São Paulo, December 26, 2023.

To

Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

At.: Superintendent of Company Relations - SEP

Company Oversight Department 1 - GEA-1

Ref.: Official Letter 388/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 - BRASKEM - Request for clarification on media report

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter 388/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 ("Official Letter"), dated December 22, 2023, in which you requested clarifications from Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company"), as transcribed below:

"Dear Sirs,

1. We refer to the news item published on this date on the O Estado de São Paulo newspaper, under the title: "The amount of provisions and disputes between AL politicians worry analysts", which contains the following statements:

"The Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos de Alagoas has also sued the company, asking for compensation of R$1.2 billion, for inconvenience to the company and its users."

2. In view of the above, we request that you clarify whether the news is true, and, if so, explain the reasons why you understood that it is not a material fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the topic."

In this regard, Braskem clarifies that in February 2021, it became aware of the filing of an action by Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos ("CBTU"), initially only a preliminary injunction for maintaining the terms of the cooperation agreement signed previously by Braskem and CBTU ("CBTU Action"). The request was denied in lower and appellate courts, given the fulfillment of the obligations undertaken by Braskem under the terms of cooperation.

On February 24, 2021, CBTU filed an amendment to the initial petition, requesting the payment of compensation for losses and damages in the amount of R$ 222 million and moral damages in the amount of R$ 500 thousand, as well as the obligations to do, including the construction of a new rail line to replace the stretch that passed through the risk area. On September 30, 2023, the value of this lawsuit was updated to R$1.46 billion.

In addition, Braskem entered into a memorandum of understanding with CBTU to reach a mutual solution, through which it was agreed to suspend the CBTU Action during the negotiation period, which has made progress in the technical understanding about the topic. As a result of a joint petition by the parties, the CBTU Action was suspended until January 2024. The Management, supported by the opinion of external legal advisors, classifies the probability of loss in this case as "possible", which is why no Material Fact has been released.

Finally, the Company reinforces that it has been updating the status of the CBTU Action and other ongoing actions against the Company in its accounting and financial information, including consolidated Financial Statements and Reference Form, which contain specific sections dealing with the geological event in Alagoas and on the amounts provisioned based on the assessment of the Company and its external advisors, taking into account the short- and long-term effects of the technical studies, the existing information and the best estimate of the expenses for implementing the various measures relating to the event.

Being what we had for the moment, we subscribe, making ourselves available for further clarifications if necessary.

São Paulo, December 26 2023.

Pedro Van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.

Date: December 26, 2023

BRASKEM S.A. By: /s/ Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Name: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Title: Chief Financial Officer

