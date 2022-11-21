Braskem S A : Transcription - 3Q22 Earnings Conference Call

Conference Call Transcript

3Q22 Results

Braskem (BRKM5 BZ)

November 09, 2022

With us today, we have Mr. Roberto Simões, Braskem's CEO; Mr. Pedro Freitas, the Company's CFO; and Ms. Rosana Avolio, IRO, Strategic Planning and Corporate Market Intelligence Director.

Rosana Avolio:

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in Braskem's conference call. We will present today the results for the 3Q22.

Let us go to slide 3. I will make some comments about the Company's main highlights for the quarter. The global scenario in the 3Q22 remained impacted by global macroeconomic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and perspectives on the performance of the world's major economies. These uncertainties directly influenced the global demand and, consequently, the dynamics of the petrochemical industry.

Moving on to financial highlights, the Company reported recurring EBITDA of US$371 million. Additionally, cash generation in the quarter was R$889 million. Concerning return to shareholders, the return on cash flow was 31%. Now, going to our credit metrics, the corporate leverage remained low in the period and we maintain strong liquidity position enough to cover the debt maturities for the next 5 years. It's worth noting that the Company's debt profile continues to be very elongated and the Company continues to maintain its rated investment- grade by S&P and Fitch Ratings.

In the quarter, we had experienced significant advances in the ethane import terminal in Mexico. Braskem Idesa obtained its approval for the constitution of the joint venture with Advario from the Federal Economic Competition Commission of Mexico. The construction started in July 2022 with physical progress of 22% by September 2022. We would like to