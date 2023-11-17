Conference Call Transcript

3Q23 Results

Braskem (BRKM5 BZ)

November 9, 2023

Now when we think about monetizing assets and leveraging levels as you mentioned, we have core assets and noncore assets for each operation, and from time to time we assess our noncore assets. Now specifically the noncore assets that we have, they have depreciated considerably, so there is a very important amount of the investigation that needs to be made about the capital there, and when we decide to move forward with some kind of monetization for noncore asset, it is because we looked at the capital and the impact. So we do analyze that from time to time, and if there is ever a more pressing need we could monetize those assets, if there is a physical burden, but we've decided not to do that because we are not in that kind of scenario right now.

Now for core assets that would be a little bit more difficult. Braskem over the past 20 years has been consolidating and establishing itself with the focus on the product. So when we look at our product portfolio, our geography and asset portfolios, we do not look at industrial assets and say 'oh, this is not core for the Company'.

Now obviously, in a scenario that is different from the one in which we currently find ourselves, where you have significant growth of net debt, because we look at net debt considerably; and we are actually at a lower level of net debt than we traditionally have been - but if a scenario occurs where we have very much net debt, then we could consider that. But I would say that we are not currently in that kind of scenario.

So to summarize, asset monetization is something that we do investigate while managing the Company's assets. The noncore ones that we do identify have a fiscal limit that does not explain or justify monetization at the moment, and for core assets that would be something that we would look at in a different kind of scenario, not the one we're at right now. If that does come to pass, then we could investigate that monetization.

Pedro Soares - BTG Pactual

Thank you, thank you, Pedro, that was very clear. I would just like to ask a follow-up. Would it make sense for us to imagine that in terms of short-term priority, let's say, to protect the Company's cash flow and the results that we forecast that would be a little bit lower, this would be the result of a lower Capex for next year? Even the Company is working Capex, they are likely to be at lower levels than traditionally. So the guiding Capex is a is a maintenance Capex, right?

Pedro Freitas - CFO

Yes, yes, and I would go back to slide 18 in Rosana's remarks, which have the results for this year. For the next year, we continue to emphasize and to reinforce those measures. In the commercial efforts, we continue to seek more profitable market conditions that will increase our value, and I think that something that should bring some benefits for next year, especially considering the full year, the closed year, we have the green ethane, ethylene sorry, and this is going to bring some positive results; and also we have adjustments to various business lines.

The fixed costs for next year, we have to find a fixed target for next year to reduce beyond inflation changes. So for 2024, the number we're currently working on the budget, but it's going to be 2 to 5% lower than the number for this year. So we're going to absorb inflation and additionally reduce the cost. This could mean an additional 100 million USD perhaps just in the reduction alone. Now if we consider inflation, it's more than that.

And working capital continues to be a large and primary focus of ours. There are some short- term decisions we make, but then there are some structural decisions as well that we are also analyzing, and we will start to see some benefits of these structural changes that we have been making in managing our working capital.