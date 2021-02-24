Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Braskem S.A.    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Braskem S A : invests US$61 million to increase biopolymer production

02/24/2021 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Braskem is expanding its production capacity of green ethylene, the main feedstock derived from sugarcane ethanol which is used in the production of renewable resins. These materials can therefore claim to capture CO2, a greenhouse gas. This raw material is produced at the company's plant in Triunfo, Rio Grande do Sul, whose capacity will be increased from the current 200 kton/year to 260 kton/year. The expansion project, budgeted at US$61 million, will be rolled out in 2021 and should be concluded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

'The increase in biopolymer capacity and production reflects healthy growth in demand from society and our partners for sustainable products, which has increased significantly in recent years. It's also a strong signal of Braskem's commitment towards sustainable development which reflects the values of our supply chain partners and our customers. Our business expansion aims to consolidate Braskem's leadership of the biopolymers market,' said Marco Jansen, global biopolymers leader at Braskem.

Braskem's analysis of the production of biopolymers from sugarcane started in 2007 at the Technology and Innovation Center in the Triunfo Petrochemical Complex, the sector's largest and most modern research complex in Latin America. The company invested US$290 million in building the industrial unit and, in 2010, unveiled the world's first polyethylene (PE) produced from renewable resources on an industrial scale, currently represented by the I'm greenTM bio-based brand.

In recent years, Braskem ramped up production, offering new renewable solutions such as the I'm greenTM bio-based EVA, a resin used in the automotive and footwear sectors, amongst others. In 2020, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the Global Compact's Brazil Network recognized the I'm greenTM brand as one of Brazil's most transformational cases in sustainable development . Last year, during the Financial Outlook & Sustainability Forum , the brand also won 'Best Sustainable Initiative' at Chemical Week's Sustainability Award s. The initiative was organized by the U.S. magazine Chemical Week and evaluated about 75 of the most innovative projects in the chemical and petrochemical sector.

Braskem's drive to create solutions from sugarcane is directly connected to its sustainability strategy of increasingly investing in products developed from raw materials derived from renewable resources. Currently, the portfolio of renewable resins is exported to over 30 countries and is already used in the products of more than 250 major brands, such as Allbirds, DUO UK, Grupo Boticário, Join The Pipe, Johnson&Johnson, Natura & Co, Nissin, Shiseido and Tetra Pak.

'It is no longer possible to think of a business model that does not consider production processes with the least environmental impact and circular economy practices. The world has numerous challenges ahead, such as climate change and the availability of natural resources like water. As an important driver of development in diverse economic sectors, Braskem assumes joint responsibility for helping the market to move in the right direction,' added Jansen.

Braskem's renewable resins maintain the same quality and versatility of a fossil-based product, but with the advantage of capturing, during the production stage, up to 3.09 tons of CO2 per ton of polyethylene produced and up to 2.1 tons of CO2 per ton of renewable EVA produced. Given that the product has been manufactured by Braskem for 10 years, the company estimates that the solution has averted the emission of 5.54 million tons* of CO2 during this period.

The expansion of biopolymer production capacity will reduce 185 kton of CO2 from Braskem's target to become a carbon neutral company by 2050 . 'Carbon neutralization is one of the most viable paths to minimize the impacts of climate change. Hence, increasing our production of plastic derived from sugarcane will bring significant gains both for us and our clients around the world in terms of sustainability,' says Jansen. He also stated that all the steps involved in the process to expand Braskem's green ethylene production capacity will continue without causing any interruption to current production, and clients will be served normally.

*According to the report 'Life Cycle Assessment on Green HDPE and Fossil HDPE,' prepared by the consulting firm ACV Brasil and reviewed by Andreas Detzel, Mirjam Busch (IFEU), Ramani Narayan (MSU) and Carbon Trust.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 15:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRASKEM S.A.
10:15aBRASKEM S A : invests US$61 million to increase biopolymer production
PU
08:08aBRASKEM S A : JPMorgan Upgrades Braskem SA to Overweight From Neutral; Price Tar..
MT
02/23BRASKEM S A : Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index places Braskem in the group of pub..
PU
02/18BRASKEM S A : Supplies I'm green Bio-Based EVA for new Dansko Footwear Line
AQ
02/15BRASKEM S A : Brazilian residents sue Braskem in Dutch court over salt mines
RE
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/04BRASKEM S A : Transcription - Case Maceió
PU
02/04BRASKEM S A : develops unique methodology for creating more sustainable packagin..
PU
02/04BRASKEM S A : and Casa dos Ventos announce agreement to supply wind energy to pr..
PU
02/04BRASKEM S A : expands its packaging resins portfolio
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 55 710 M 10 273 M 10 273 M
Net income 2020 -5 558 M -1 025 M -1 025 M
Net Debt 2020 41 177 M 7 593 M 7 593 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,24x
Yield 2020 0,41%
Capitalization 23 110 M 4 263 M 4 261 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart BRASKEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Braskem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 29,96 BRL
Last Close Price 30,09 BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Luiz Eduardo Valente Moreira Head-Investments & Portfolio
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.27.66%4 263
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.55%83 978
AIR LIQUIDE-2.91%74 837
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.43.66%63 511
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.50.09%45 702
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.42.99%41 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ