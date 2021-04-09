Braskem S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

São Paulo, April 8, 2021.

To

B3 - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO (' B3 ')

Praça Antônio Prado, 48, 2º andar

CEP 01010-010, São Paulo - SP

COMPANY OVERSIGHT DEPARTMENT

Attn.: Ms. Sra. Ana Lucia Pereira - Superintendent of Listing and Supervision of Issuers

Cc.: SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OF BRAZIL (CVM)

Attn.: Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Company Relations Superintendent

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Market and Intermediary Relations Superintendent

Re.: OFFICIAL LETTER B3 447/2021-SLS of 04/07/2021

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter B3 447/2021-SLS ('Letter') dated of April 7, 2021, through which you requested clarifications from Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), as transcribed below:

'Re.: Request for clarification on unusual oscillation

Dear Sir,

Considering the recent fluctuations registered with the securities issued by this Company, the number of trades and trading volume, as shown below, we request you to inform by April 8, 2021, if there is any fact that you may be aware of that would justify them.

Common Shares Prices (R$ per share) Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Var. % No. trades Number Volume (R$) 03/24/2021 33.76 33.26 35.24 34.45 34.22 0.00 80 22,300 768,272.00 03/25/2021 34.22 33.45 34.30 33.98 34.29 0.20 37 6,000 203,878.00 03/26/2021 34.30 34.20 35.77 34.92 34.56 0.78 104 30,700 1,072,119.00 03/29/2021 34.88 34.44 38.00 36.63 37.60 8.79 500 126,700 4,641,157.00 03/30/2021 37.48 35.27 38.10 36.67 38.10 1.32 205 94,700 3,472,637.00 03/31/2021 38.10 37.35 39.20 37.96 38.50 1.04 256 56,600 2,148,649.00 04/01/2021 38.60 38.60 39.64 39.21 39.50 2.59 120 33,400 1,309,763.00 04/05/2021 39.98 39.50 39.99 39.69 39.60 0.25 88 16,200 643,009.00 04/06/2021 39.89 39.22 39.95 39.80 39.80 0.50 244 81,400 3,240,060.00 04/07/2021* 39.81 39.80 41.99 41.05 41.75 4.89 103 28,200 1,157,826.00

*Updated as of 4:03 p.m.

Preferred Shares PNA Prices (R$ per share) Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Var. % No. trades Number Volume (R$) 03/24/2021 36.75 36.11 38.45 37.56 37.34 1.82 18,734 3,470,500 130,337,612.00 03/25/2021 37.10 36.34 38.10 37.18 37.77 1.15 13,433 2,910,000 108,188,643.00 03/26/2021 38.29 37.44 38.41 37.88 37.91 0.37 11,897 2,383,200 90,273,329.00 03/29/2021 37.87 37.77 39.53 38.77 39.10 3.13 13,062 2,776,100 107,617,450.00 03/30/2021 38.84 38.67 40.95 39.88 40.78 4.29 13,564 2,762,500 110,178,396.00 03/31/2021 40.60 39.30 40.92 39.98 39.69 -2.67 19,566 3,918,800 156,658,248.00 04/01/2021 40.03 39.62 41.17 40.45 40.56 2.19 12,719 2,497,000 101,006,426.00 04/05/2021 40.80 40.41 41.75 41.25 41.55 2.44 13,000 2,852,600 117,679,522.00 04/06/2021 41.61 41.32 43.17 42.26 42.16 1.46 16,891 3,093,300 130,714,418.00 04/07/2021* 42.07 41.97 44.96 43.83 44.62 5.83 18,576 3,771,000 165,290,766.00

*Updated as of 4:03 p.m.

Preferred Shares PNB Prices (R$ per share) Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Var. % No. trades Number Volume (R$) 03/19/2021 21.29 21.29 21.29 21.29 21.29 0.00 1 100 2,129.00 03/23/2021 20.10 20.10 20.95 20.52 20.91 -1.78 3 400 8,206.00 03/24/2021 20.91 20.91 21.00 20.96 21.00 0.43 2 200 4,191.00 03/25/2021 20.29 20.20 20.59 20.30 20.20 -3.80 9 1,800 36,545.00 03/29/2021 20.95 20.95 21.10 20.98 21.10 4.45 6 600 12,585.00 03/30/2021 19.10 19.10 21.10 20.10 21.10 0.00 2 200 4,020.00 03/31/2021 21.00 21.00 21.00 21.00 21.00 -0.47 1 100 2,100.00 04/05/2021 21.90 21.86 22.00 21.92 21.91 4.33 6 1,400 30,683.00 04/06/2021 21.98 21.98 22.00 21.99 22.00 0.41 2 600 13,196.00 04/07/2021* 22.05 22.05 27.30 24.64 27.00 22.72 12 1,700 41,895.00

*Updated as of 4:03 p.m.

In this regard, Braskem informs that on March 30, 2021, April 5, 2021 and April 7, 2021 positive market reports was released with a buy recommendation of the shares issued by the Company.

Additionally, the Company clarifies that there was no material fact or event not disclosed by the Company that justifies the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this Company, nor with the number of trades and trading volume between March 19, 2021 and April 07, 2021.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br

Sincerely,

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.

