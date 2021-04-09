Log in
BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Braskem S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K)

04/09/2021 | 06:04am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16
OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934


For the month of April, 2021

(Commission File No. 1-14862 )

BRASKEM S.A.

(Exact Name as Specified in its Charter)

N/A

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Rua Eteno, 1561, Polo Petroquimico de Camacari
Camacari, Bahia - CEP 42810-000 Brazil

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1). _____

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7). _____

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ______ No ___X___

If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- _____.

São Paulo, April 8, 2021.

To

B3 - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO ('B3')

Praça Antônio Prado, 48, 2º andar

CEP 01010-010, São Paulo - SP

COMPANY OVERSIGHT DEPARTMENT

Attn.: Ms. Sra. Ana Lucia Pereira - Superintendent of Listing and Supervision of Issuers

Cc.: SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OF BRAZIL (CVM)

Attn.: Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Company Relations Superintendent

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Market and Intermediary Relations Superintendent

Re.: OFFICIAL LETTER B3 447/2021-SLS of 04/07/2021

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter B3 447/2021-SLS ('Letter') dated of April 7, 2021, through which you requested clarifications from Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company'), as transcribed below:

'Re.: Request for clarification on unusual oscillation

Dear Sir,

Considering the recent fluctuations registered with the securities issued by this Company, the number of trades and trading volume, as shown below, we request you to inform by April 8, 2021, if there is any fact that you may be aware of that would justify them.

Common Shares
Prices (R$ per share)
Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Var. % No. trades Number Volume (R$)
03/24/2021 33.76 33.26 35.24 34.45 34.22 0.00 80 22,300 768,272.00
03/25/2021 34.22 33.45 34.30 33.98 34.29 0.20 37 6,000 203,878.00
03/26/2021 34.30 34.20 35.77 34.92 34.56 0.78 104 30,700 1,072,119.00
03/29/2021 34.88 34.44 38.00 36.63 37.60 8.79 500 126,700 4,641,157.00
03/30/2021 37.48 35.27 38.10 36.67 38.10 1.32 205 94,700 3,472,637.00
03/31/2021 38.10 37.35 39.20 37.96 38.50 1.04 256 56,600 2,148,649.00
04/01/2021 38.60 38.60 39.64 39.21 39.50 2.59 120 33,400 1,309,763.00
04/05/2021 39.98 39.50 39.99 39.69 39.60 0.25 88 16,200 643,009.00
04/06/2021 39.89 39.22 39.95 39.80 39.80 0.50 244 81,400 3,240,060.00
04/07/2021* 39.81 39.80 41.99 41.05 41.75 4.89 103 28,200 1,157,826.00

*Updated as of 4:03 p.m.

Preferred Shares PNA
Prices (R$ per share)
Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Var. % No. trades Number Volume (R$)
03/24/2021 36.75 36.11 38.45 37.56 37.34 1.82 18,734 3,470,500 130,337,612.00
03/25/2021 37.10 36.34 38.10 37.18 37.77 1.15 13,433 2,910,000 108,188,643.00
03/26/2021 38.29 37.44 38.41 37.88 37.91 0.37 11,897 2,383,200 90,273,329.00
03/29/2021 37.87 37.77 39.53 38.77 39.10 3.13 13,062 2,776,100 107,617,450.00
03/30/2021 38.84 38.67 40.95 39.88 40.78 4.29 13,564 2,762,500 110,178,396.00
03/31/2021 40.60 39.30 40.92 39.98 39.69 -2.67 19,566 3,918,800 156,658,248.00
04/01/2021 40.03 39.62 41.17 40.45 40.56 2.19 12,719 2,497,000 101,006,426.00
04/05/2021 40.80 40.41 41.75 41.25 41.55 2.44 13,000 2,852,600 117,679,522.00
04/06/2021 41.61 41.32 43.17 42.26 42.16 1.46 16,891 3,093,300 130,714,418.00
04/07/2021* 42.07 41.97 44.96 43.83 44.62 5.83 18,576 3,771,000 165,290,766.00

*Updated as of 4:03 p.m.

Preferred Shares PNB
Prices (R$ per share)
Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Var. % No. trades Number Volume (R$)
03/19/2021 21.29 21.29 21.29 21.29 21.29 0.00 1 100 2,129.00
03/23/2021 20.10 20.10 20.95 20.52 20.91 -1.78 3 400 8,206.00
03/24/2021 20.91 20.91 21.00 20.96 21.00 0.43 2 200 4,191.00
03/25/2021 20.29 20.20 20.59 20.30 20.20 -3.80 9 1,800 36,545.00
03/29/2021 20.95 20.95 21.10 20.98 21.10 4.45 6 600 12,585.00
03/30/2021 19.10 19.10 21.10 20.10 21.10 0.00 2 200 4,020.00
03/31/2021 21.00 21.00 21.00 21.00 21.00 -0.47 1 100 2,100.00
04/05/2021 21.90 21.86 22.00 21.92 21.91 4.33 6 1,400 30,683.00
04/06/2021 21.98 21.98 22.00 21.99 22.00 0.41 2 600 13,196.00
04/07/2021* 22.05 22.05 27.30 24.64 27.00 22.72 12 1,700 41,895.00

*Updated as of 4:03 p.m.

In this regard, Braskem informs that on March 30, 2021, April 5, 2021 and April 7, 2021 positive market reports was released with a buy recommendation of the shares issued by the Company.

Additionally, the Company clarifies that there was no material fact or event not disclosed by the Company that justifies the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this Company, nor with the number of trades and trading volume between March 19, 2021 and April 07, 2021.

For more information, contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br

Sincerely,

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: April 8, 2021

BRASKEM S.A.
By: /s/ Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Name: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
Title: Chief Financial Officer

DISCLAIMER ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report on Form 6-K may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on our management's current view and estimates of future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, including any potential or projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and operating results. The words 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'plans' and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the potential outcome of legal and administrative proceedings, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting our financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of our management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the our control. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors, including the projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business, employees, service providers, stockholders, investors and other stakeholders, could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as well as any subsequent filings made by us pursuant to the Exchange Act, each of which is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
