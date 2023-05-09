Braskem Shares Fall 5.1% After Petrobras Says Not in Sale Talks

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Braskem shares are 5.1% lower after one of the Brazilian petrochemical company's biggest shareholders said it is not in talks to sell its stake privately.

Shares reached 24.02 reais, the equivalent of $4.79, and were up 6.6% from the end of last year through Monday's close. Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was down 0.3% in early trading.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, owns about 36% of Braskem. Petrobras said Tuesday morning that it is not participating in negotiations to purchase Braskem, as mentioned in articles published by local news media. The state-controlled oil company also denied a recent news report that it is in talks to trade its shares in Braskem for a stake in a Brazilian refinery.

Brazil's Valor news organization has reported that a pair of potential buyers presented a plan to buy 100% of Braskem to creditor banks of Novonor, the company that owns about 38% of the chemical company.

Braskem said Monday that Novonor informed Braskem that it had received an offer that the shareholder will study along with other relevant parties.

