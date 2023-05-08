Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Braskem S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKM5   BRBRKMACNPA4

BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:10:07 2023-05-08 am EDT
25.14 BRL   +5.81%
09:57aBraskem Shares Jump 15.7% After Shareholder Receives Bid
DJ
08:24aBraskem S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
07:52aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Braskem Shares Jump 15.7% After Shareholder Receives Bid

05/08/2023 | 09:57am EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Braskem shares rose 15.7% after the Brazilian petrochemical company said it was informed that its biggest shareholder received an offer for its stake.

Shares reached 27.50 reais, the equivalent of $5.55, and were down 5% from the end of last year through Friday's close. Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was up 1.1% in early trading.

Braskem said Monday morning that Novonor, which owns about 38% of the chemical company, informed Braskem that it had received an offer that the shareholder will study along with other relevant parties.

Braskem shares surged 24% on Friday after local news organization Valor reported that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or ADNOC, had presented plans to Novonor's creditor banks for an offer of BRL47 per share for 100% of Braskem. Petróleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras, owns about 36% of Braskem.

Braskem's statement didn't name the potential buyers.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


-0-


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 0956ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION -0.45% 4.41 End-of-day quote.0.00%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -4.74% 58.04 End-of-day quote.-9.01%
BRASKEM S.A. 6.23% 25.14 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BRAZIL IBOVESPA 0.85% 105967.39 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
BRENT OIL 1.70% 76.61 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.84% 5.4858 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
PETROBRAS 1.17% 24.25 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 1.76% 271.3365 Real-time Quote.-14.42%
WTI 1.94% 72.835 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
All news about BRASKEM S.A.
09:57aBraskem Shares Jump 15.7% After Shareholder Receives Bid
DJ
08:24aBraskem S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
07:52aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
05/06Abu Dhabi National, Apollo Reportedly Offer $7.6 Billion for Braskem
CI
05/05Energy Surges as Bank-Failure Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05/05ADRs End Higher, Braskem and Adidas Trade Actively
DJ
05/05Shares of Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem soar on reports of acquisition bid
RE
05/05Braskem S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
05/05Sector Update: Energy
MT
05/05Braskem Shares Soar 26.2% After Report of Abu Dhabi State Oil Company Joining Apollo Ta..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRASKEM S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 85 197 M 17 178 M 17 178 M
Net income 2023 52,5 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net Debt 2023 34 884 M 7 034 M 7 034 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,8x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 19 031 M 3 837 M 3 837 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 8 312
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart BRASKEM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Braskem S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,76 BRL
Average target price 37,23 BRL
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Bischoff Chief Executive Officer
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Daniel Sales Corrêa Head-Investments & Digital Technologies
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.0.00%3 837
AIR LIQUIDE23.41%93 850
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.89%72 177
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.74%40 940
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.29%30 055
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.15%20 031
