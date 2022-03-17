Brazil's Braskem forecasts high petrochemical margins despite volatile oil

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Braskem
said it expects a slight growth in sales of petrochemical
products and high margins, despite oil price volatility as a
result of the Ukraine crisis.
Braskem had on Wednesday reported a 51% rise in revenue and
a 53% rise in cash generation in the fourth quarter over the
same period a year earlier.
Pedro Teixeira de Freitas, Braskem's Chief Financial
Officer, told analysts on Thursday that he expects growth of up
to 3% in polyolefins sales in 2022, which is close to last
year's growth.
Braskem said shareholders will vote on a potential
extraordinary dividend that may reach up to 2 billion reais
($397 million) as it is not planning any capacity expansion.
It said it may also consider a stock buyback program.
Braskem's Mexican unit will begin to build a $400 million
ethane terminal to support polyethylene production by Braskem
Indesa. Braskem is looking for a partner in the unit, which is
expected to begin production in 2024.
The CFO said Braskem is planning to migrate its shares to
the Novo Mercado, the highest governance segment in the B3 stock
exchange, in the first half of the year.
A condition, however, is the sale of preferred shares by
Braskem's controlling shareholders, oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, and conglomerate
Novonor, previously known as Odebrecht.
The sale was canceled earlier this year due to lackluster
demand.
Freitas said Braskem has devised alternatives for
shareholders who had refused to convert their preferred class B
shares into preferred class A shares.
He said the rejection will not prevent the migration to the
Novo Mercado, but declined to specify the alternatives.
($1 = 5.0360 reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer
and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alexander Smith)