BRASKEM S.A.

Brazil's Braskem forecasts high petrochemical margins despite volatile oil

03/17/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Braskem said it expects a slight growth in sales of petrochemical products and high margins, despite oil price volatility as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

Braskem had on Wednesday reported a 51% rise in revenue and a 53% rise in cash generation in the fourth quarter over the same period a year earlier.

Pedro Teixeira de Freitas, Braskem's Chief Financial Officer, told analysts on Thursday that he expects growth of up to 3% in polyolefins sales in 2022, which is close to last year's growth.

Braskem said shareholders will vote on a potential extraordinary dividend that may reach up to 2 billion reais ($397 million) as it is not planning any capacity expansion.

It said it may also consider a stock buyback program.

Braskem's Mexican unit will begin to build a $400 million ethane terminal to support polyethylene production by Braskem Indesa. Braskem is looking for a partner in the unit, which is expected to begin production in 2024.

The CFO said Braskem is planning to migrate its shares to the Novo Mercado, the highest governance segment in the B3 stock exchange, in the first half of the year.

A condition, however, is the sale of preferred shares by Braskem's controlling shareholders, oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, and conglomerate Novonor, previously known as Odebrecht.

The sale was canceled earlier this year due to lackluster demand.

Freitas said Braskem has devised alternatives for shareholders who had refused to convert their preferred class B shares into preferred class A shares.

He said the rejection will not prevent the migration to the Novo Mercado, but declined to specify the alternatives. ($1 = 5.0360 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRASKEM S.A. 1.03% 46.24 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL 8.43% 107.1 Delayed Quote.25.75%
PETROBRAS -3.70% 29.67 Delayed Quote.8.37%
WTI 8.11% 103.786 Delayed Quote.27.06%
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 20 897 M 20 897 M
Net income 2021 17 127 M 3 397 M 3 397 M
Net Debt 2021 29 069 M 5 765 M 5 765 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,09x
Yield 2021 14,2%
Capitalization 35 271 M 6 995 M 6 995 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends BRASKEM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 45,74 BRL
Average target price 66,86 BRL
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO, Head-Procurement & Institutional Relation
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Daniel Sales Corrêa Head-Investments & Digital Technologies
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-20.63%6 902
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.03%102 993
AIR LIQUIDE-1.51%78 783
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-22.46%38 717
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.9.34%33 076
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-9.49%27 126