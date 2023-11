Braskem SA is a Brazil-based integrated petrochemical company for the first and second generation of thermoplastic resins. The Company's activities are divided into three operational segments: Brazil; the United States and Europe; and Mexico. The Brazil segment is focused on the production of polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and polyvinylchloride (PVC) resins, in addition to basic chemical inputs such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, chlorine, soda, and solvents, among others. The United States and Europe segment is responsible for the production of polypropylene in units in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment consists of the operation of ethylene cracker and polyethylene units located in Mexico.

Sector Commodity Chemicals