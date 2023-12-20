Official BRASKEM S.A. press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Braskem S.A. (“Braskem” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAK) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 30, 2023, Braskem disclosed that it was required to pay $203 million to repair damages at a rock-salt mine that it owns in Maceió. On this news, Braskem’s stock price fell $0.58, or 6.9%, to close at $7.78 per share on November 30, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 8, 2023, after the market closed, Braskem confirmed that it had “entered into an agreement with the Municipality of Maceió (“Global Agreement”) for the payment of [$347.14 million], which establishes the indemnity, compensation and full reimbursement from the Municipality of Maceió in relation to any and all pecuniary and non-patrimonial damages incurred by it.” On this news, Braskem’s stock price fell $0.30, or 4.2%, to close at $6.86 per share on December 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Braskem securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

