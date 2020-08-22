Log in
BRASKEM S.A.

(BRKM5)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/21
24.19 BRL   -0.78%
08/22 Odebrecht-backed energy deal likely cost Mexico $683 mln, president says
RE
08/22 SHAREHOLDERS OF BRASKEM S.A. ARE HEREBY CALLED TO ATTEND THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE ON AUGUST 24, 2020, AT 3 : 00 p.m., exclusively in digital form, under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I, and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Brazilian Security and Exchang..
PU
08/22BRASKEM S A : Ficam convocados os senhores acionistas da BRASKEM S.A. para se reunirem em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária, sob a forma exclusivamente digital, nos termos do artigo 4º, §2º, inciso I, e artigo 21-C, §§2º e 3º, da Instrução CVM nº 481, de 17 de dezembro de 2009, a ser realizada no dia 24 ..
PU
Odebrecht-backed energy deal likely cost Mexico $683 mln, president says

08/22/2020 | 10:27pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's president said on Saturday an "abusive" ethane supply deal he has pushed to cancel between a consortium backed by Brazilian firm Odebrecht and Mexican state oil firm Pemex had likely cost taxpayers around 15 billion pesos ($683 million).

The contract between Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and the consortium made up of Odebrecht-controlled Braskem and Mexico's Grupo Idesa, was agreed a decade ago during the tenure of ex-President Felipe Calderon, who was in office from 2006-2012.

In a video address on YouTube, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his estimate was based on what he described as probable unfair subsidies and fines paid out over a failure to meet the terms of the deal he described as "abusive."

"We're talking about damages to the nation worth around 15 billion pesos," said the president, who earlier this week declared the contract should be canceled.

Still, he suggested that about 2.1 billion pesos in penalties that he apparently included in his overall calculation had never been lost to Mexico because his administration ceased to pay the fines after he took office at the end of 2018.

Braskem Idesa did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Earlier this week the consortium rejected any wrongdoing and said it won the supply contract fairly.

Under the terms of the contract, Pemex has had to deliver ethane below current market prices.

Braskem Idesa said the price formula had no preference or advantage and was typical of long-term raw material contracts and consistent with prices Pemex charged in the 16 years before. ($1 = 21.9598 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRASKEM S.A. -0.78% 24.19 End-of-day quote.-18.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
WTI -1.45% 42.272 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
Financials
Sales 2020 52 617 M 9 367 M 9 367 M
Net income 2020 -3 980 M -709 M -709 M
Net Debt 2020 43 386 M 7 724 M 7 724 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,99x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 19 275 M 3 429 M 3 431 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 25,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Lopes Pontes Simões President & Chief Executive Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Chairman
Pedro van Langendonck de Freitas CFO & Investor Relations Officer
João Cox Neto Vice Chairman
Gesner José de Oliveira Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRASKEM S.A.-18.96%3 429
AIR LIQUIDE9.47%76 738
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.86%70 703
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.20%31 402
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-30.49%21 923
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.18.16%19 330
