Re.: Official Letter 214/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 - Braskem - Request for clarification on media report

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter 214/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 ("Official Letter"), dated July 4, 2023, in which you requested clarifications from Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company"), as transcribed below:

"Dear Sirs,

1. We refer to the news published on July 3, 2023, in the Valor Econômico newspaper, Companies section, under the title: "More R$ 1.7 billion for Braskem's account in Alagoas", informing the following:

Braskem is working with the city of Maceió on another agreement related to soil sinking in some neighborhoods of the capital of Alagoas, which involves additional payment of R$1.7 billion by the petrochemical company, Valor found. The amount refers to losses, including with taxes, that the city faces because of the geological problem, and negotiations have been going on for many months, sources close to the talks say.

2. In view of the above, we request a statement from the Company about the veracity of the report and, if it is, explain why the Company believed this was not a Material Fact and also provide any other information deemed important on the subject."

According to information already disclosed by Braskem ("Braskem" or "Company") in its quarterly and annual financial information, the Company has advanced in negotiations with public entities, including the Municipality of Maceió, regarding indemnity claims, which may result in possible agreement between the parties.

Regarding the excerpt highlighted in the published news, although it substantially reflects the current stage of discussions with the Municipality of Maceió, the Company clarifies that, so far, no agreement has been signed and that such terms and conditions must still be submitted for approval of its governance bodies and other counterparts involved.