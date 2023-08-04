SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16

OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934



For the month of August, 2023

(Commission File No. 1-14862 )

BRASKEM S.A.

(Exact Name as Specified in its Charter)

N/A

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Rua Eteno, 1561, Polo Petroquimico de Camacari

Camacari, Bahia - CEP 42810-000 Brazil

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.



Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1). _____

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7). _____

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- _____.

São Paulo, August 3, 2023.

To

Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

At.: Superintendent of Company Relations (SEP)

Company Oversight Department 1 - GEA-1

Re.: Official Letter 245/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 - Braskem - Request for clarification on media report

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter 245/2023/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 ("Official Letter"), dated August 2, 2023, in which you requested clarifications from Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company"), as transcribed below:

"Dear Sirs,

1. We refer to the news published on August 2, 2023 in the O Estado de São Paulo newspaper, under the title: "J&F proposal deadline for Braskem ends, but negotiations continues", informing the following:

The proposal presented by J&F, owner of JBS, for the stake of Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) in the petrochemical Braskem expired on Monday but did not mean closed negotiations. The group of Batista brothers had set July 31 as the deadline for an offer of R$ 10 billion in cash for the control of Novonor in Braskem. Although the deadline passed, J&F did not leave the table. Sources close to J&F say the company does not intend to raise the proposal. Another interested party is the petrochemical company Unipar, which is still in the running despite its offer winning in July. Indications were that, likewise, Unipar does not intend to raise the value of R$ 10 billion. The offer would also leave 4% of the common shares with the Odebrecht family.

2. In view of the above, we request a statement from the Company about the veracity of the report and, if it is, explain why the Company believed this was not a Material Fact and also provide any other information deemed important on the subject."

In this regard, Braskem ("Braskem" or "Company") reinforces that it is not conducting any negotiations from its shareholder Novonor ("Shareholder" or

1

"Novonor") regarding the sale of its equity interest, and for this reason, it has questioned Novonor, which has informed the following:

"In response to the requested clarifications, Novonor informs that, since our last manifestations, until the present moment, there has been no material or binding evolution in the discussions that it has been holding with any interested parties in the acquisition of its indirect interest in Braskem S.A., with no need, consequently, a relevant fact to be disclosed on the subject."

Being what we had for the moment, we subscribe, making ourselves available for further clarifications if necessary.

São Paulo, August 3, 2023.

Pedro Van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: August 3, 2023

BRASKEM S.A. By: /s/ Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Name: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Title: Chief Financial Officer

DISCLAIMER ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report on Form 6-K may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on our management's current view and estimates of future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, including any potential or projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and operating results. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the potential outcome of legal and administrative proceedings, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting our financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of our management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the our control. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors, including the projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business, employees, service providers, stockholders, investors and other stakeholders, could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as well as any subsequent filings made by us pursuant to the Exchange Act, each of which is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.