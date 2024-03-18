SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16

OR 15D-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934



For the month of March, 2024

(Commission File No. 1-14862 )

BRASKEM S.A.

(Exact Name as Specified in its Charter)

N/A

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Rua Eteno, 1561, Polo Petroquimico de Camacari

Camacari, Bahia - CEP 42810-000 Brazil

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.



Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1). _____

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7). _____

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- _____.

São Paulo, March 18, 2024.

To

Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

At.: Superintendent of Company Relations

Ref.: Official Letter 61/2024/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 - BRASKEM - Request for clarification on media report

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter 61/2024/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 ("Official Letter"), dated March 15, 2024, in which you requested clarifications from Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or "Company"), as transcribed below:

"Dear Sir Director,

1. We refer to the news published on this date in the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Market section, under the title: "Government is now considering appointing Mantega to Braskem's board", which contains the following statements:

After the failure of the attempt to install former minister Guido Mantega as president or on the board of directors of Vale, the government is now considering appointing him to the board of directors of Braskem, according to collaborators of President Lula (PT).

Mantega was on Wednesday afternoon (13) at the Planalto Palace to discuss his future with the Chief of Staff, Rui Costa

2. In view of the above, we determine that you clarify whether the news is true, and, if so, explain the reasons why you understood that it is not a relevant fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the topic."

In this regard, Braskem ("Braskem" or "Company") informs that it is not aware of such information, the reason why it has questioned Petrobras, which informed the following:

"As determined by CVM Resolution No. 44/21 and in compliance with Official Letter No. 61/2024/CVM/SEP/GEA-1, Petrobras clarifies that, to date, it is not aware of the matter mentioned in the news in question."

São Paulo, March 18, 2024.

Pedro Van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: March 18, 2024

BRASKEM S.A. By: /s/ Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Name: Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas Title: Chief Financial Officer

DISCLAIMER ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report on Form 6-K may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on our management's current view and estimates of future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, including any potential or projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and operating results. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the potential outcome of legal and administrative proceedings, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting our financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of our management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the our control. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors, including the projected impact of the geological event in Alagoas and related legal proceedings and the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business, employees, service providers, stockholders, investors and other stakeholders, could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as well as any subsequent filings made by us pursuant to the Exchange Act, each of which is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.