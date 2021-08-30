Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) Re.: Official Letter 202/2021/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 - Request for clarifications (Form 6-K)

Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM)

Re.: Official Letter 202/2021/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 - Request for clarifications

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter 202/2021/CVM/SEP/GEA-1 ('Official Letter') dated August 26, 2021, transcribed below, through which you requested clarifications from Braskem S.A. ('Braskem' or 'Company') regarding the news report published on August 26, 2021 about the news published on August 26, 2021 in the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, in the Finance section, under the title: 'Creditor banks may take over the sale of Braskem':

'1. We refer to the news published on August 26, 2021 in the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, in the Finance section, under the title: 'Creditor banks may take over the sale of Braskem', which contains the following statement:

Odebrecht's creditor banks, now named Novonor, may take over the sale of the 50.1% stake in Braskem, in the case that is not clear that the process is on its way to being completed by the end of the year. This would take Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco, Santander, Banco do Brasil and BNDES over the counter sales. Although there are already proposals, the timetable for the business could be adjusted. One of the reasons would be the indecision about the sale of Braskem in pieces, to more than one buyer, or whole. Novonor prefers to sell to a single buyer. If Morgan Stanley, in charge of finding a buyer, presents the banks with a tied deal, Novonor will receive another 12 months to complete the transaction, as provided for in the judicial reorganization carried out with Odebrecht.

2. In this regard, we request a statement from the company regarding the veracity of the news, and, if so, explain the reasons why it did not consider it to be a material fact, as well as comment on other information considered important on the subject. '

With regard to your request, Braskem clarifies that is not part of any eventual discussions between its shareholders about the sale of their equity interest in Braskem and is not aware of the information contained in the news object of this Official Letter, reason why Braskem requested a response from Novonor, which responded as follows:

'We refer to your e-mail dated as of August 26, 2021, through which you request us clarifications on the news published in the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, in the Finance section, on August 26, 2021, under the title 'Creditor bank may take over the sale of Braskem'.

In this regard, we must reiterate that the sale process of Novonor S.A.'s stake in Braskem was initiated in compliance with commitments assumed with its creditors, and this fact was expressly

.

communicated to you in correspondence sent on August 7, 2020 and disclosed to the market as a Braskem Material Fact in the same date. The process is ongoing, but we are not aware that there is any intention on their part to take over the sales process, as discussed in the above-mentioned article, with no other relevant updates on the subject at this time.'

Sincerely,

Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Braskem S.A.