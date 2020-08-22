Shareholders of BRASKEM S.A. are hereby called to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting which will take place on August 24, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., exclusively in digital form, under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I, and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Brazilian Security and Exchange Commission Normative Ruling No. 481, of December 17, 2009, via digital platform Webex. See more

BRASKEM S.A.

National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) No. 42.150.391/0001-70

State Registration (NIRE) 29300006939

A Publicly Held Company

CALL NOTICE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF AUGUST 24, 2020

Shareholders of BRASKEM S.A. ('Shareholders' and 'Company', respectively) are hereby called to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting which will take place on August 24, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., exclusively in digital form, under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I, and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Brazilian Security and Exchange Commission ('CVM') Normative Ruling No. 481, of December 17, 2009 ('CVM Ruling 481'), via digital platform Webex (respectively, 'Digital Platform' and 'Meeting'), in order to resolve on the following agenda ('Agenda'):

(i) Replacement of two (2) effective members of the Company's Board of Directors, being one appointed by shareholders Odebrecht S.A. and OSP Investimentos S.A. ('Odebrecht') and one appointed by shareholder Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ('Petrobras'), to conclude the remaining term of office, until the Annual General Meeting that will resolve on the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2021; and

(ii) Consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, exclusively because the shareholders meetings that approved amendments to such document, did not formally approve its consolidation.

Camaçari/BA, August 7, 2020.

José Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha

Chairman of the Board of Directors