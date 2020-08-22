Shareholders of BRASKEM S.A. are hereby called to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting which will take place on August 24, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., exclusively in digital form, under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I, and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Brazilian Security and Exchange Commission Normative Ruling No. 481, of December 17, 2009, via digital platform Webex. See more

Log in
08/22
RE
08/22SHAREHOLDERS OF BRASKEM S.A. ARE HEREBY CALLED TO ATTEND THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE ON AUGUST 24, 2020, AT 3 : 00 p.m., exclusively in digital form, under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I, and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Brazilian Security and Exchang..
PU
08/22BRASKEM S A : Ficam convocados os senhores acionistas da BRASKEM S.A. para se reunirem em Assembleia Geral Extraordinária, sob a forma exclusivamente digital, nos termos do artigo 4º, §2º, inciso I, e artigo 21-C, §§2º e 3º, da Instrução CVM nº 481, de 17 de dezembro de 2009, a ser realizada no dia 24 ..
PU
08/22/2020 | 08:20pm EDT

08/22/2020 | 08:20pm EDT

BRASKEM S.A.

National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) No. 42.150.391/0001-70

State Registration (NIRE) 29300006939

A Publicly Held Company

CALL NOTICE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF AUGUST 24, 2020

Shareholders of BRASKEM S.A. ('Shareholders' and 'Company', respectively) are hereby called to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting which will take place on August 24, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., exclusively in digital form, under the terms of article 4, paragraph 2, item I, and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Brazilian Security and Exchange Commission ('CVM') Normative Ruling No. 481, of December 17, 2009 ('CVM Ruling 481'), via digital platform Webex (respectively, 'Digital Platform' and 'Meeting'), in order to resolve on the following agenda ('Agenda'):

(i) Replacement of two (2) effective members of the Company's Board of Directors, being one appointed by shareholders Odebrecht S.A. and OSP Investimentos S.A. ('Odebrecht') and one appointed by shareholder Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ('Petrobras'), to conclude the remaining term of office, until the Annual General Meeting that will resolve on the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2021; and

(ii) Consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, exclusively because the shareholders meetings that approved amendments to such document, did not formally approve its consolidation.

Camaçari/BA, August 7, 2020.

José Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Braskem SA published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 00:19:02 UTC
