Shares in Brazil's Braskem jump after report on new Apollo bid, shareholders deny

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian
petrochemical producer Braskem SA jumped more than
20% on Tuesday after local newspaper O Globo reported that
U.S.-based asset manager Apollo made a new, higher bid for the
company.
According to the report, Apollo is willing to pay 50 reais
per share of Braskem, which is controlled by state-run oil firm
Petrobras and conglomerate Novonor, up 25% from
Apollo's previous bid.
Responding to requests for comment by Reuters, Novonor and
Petrobras said that they had no new information about a sale of
their stakes in the firm.
Braskem shares ended up 20.4% at 33.58 reais on Tuesday, the
top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index, which
dropped 0.96%. At its current share price, Braskem is valued at
about 23.7 billion reais ($4.5 billion).
($1 = 5.2929 reais)
(Reporting by Andre Romani and Peter Frontini; editing by
Richard Pullin)