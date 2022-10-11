Shares in Brazil's Braskem jump after report on new Apollo bid, shareholders deny

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA jumped more than 20% on Tuesday after local newspaper O Globo reported that U.S.-based asset manager Apollo made a new, higher bid for the company.

According to the report, Apollo is willing to pay 50 reais per share of Braskem, which is controlled by state-run oil firm Petrobras and conglomerate Novonor, up 25% from Apollo's previous bid.

Responding to requests for comment by Reuters, Novonor and Petrobras said that they had no new information about a sale of their stakes in the firm.

Braskem shares ended up 20.4% at 33.58 reais on Tuesday, the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index, which dropped 0.96%. At its current share price, Braskem is valued at about 23.7 billion reais ($4.5 billion). ($1 = 5.2929 reais) (Reporting by Andre Romani and Peter Frontini; editing by Richard Pullin)