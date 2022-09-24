Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Brass Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2424   JP3830600007

BRASS CORPORATION

(2424)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-22 am EDT
880.00 JPY   +0.69%
09/21BT Group workers announce further strike action over pay dispute
RE
09/19Queen's final resting place is a small chapel in historic Windsor Castle
RE
09/19Queen Elizabeth's coffin starts journey to final resting place
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Buckingham Palace issues photo of Queen Elizabeth's final resting place

09/24/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace published a photograph on Saturday from Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at the royal chapel in Windsor, featuring a ledger stone bearing her name and those of her parents, and husband Prince Philip.

The stone, made of black Belgian marble, sits in the King George VI Memorial Chapel which Queen Elizabeth commissioned in 1962 as a burial place for George VI, her father. The queen was interred there on Monday after a state funeral in Westminister Abbey.

The brass lettering on the stone reads "George VI 1895-1952 / Elizabeth 1900-2002" on the top two lines, followed by a garter star and then "Elizabeth II 1926-2022 / Philip 1921-2021" on the bottom two lines.

Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, is also interred at the chapel, at Windsor Castle west of London.

Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, after 70 years on the throne. Her son Charles has become king.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BRASS CORPORATION
09/21BT Group workers announce further strike action over pay dispute
RE
09/19Queen's final resting place is a small chapel in historic Windsor Castle
RE
09/19Queen Elizabeth's coffin starts journey to final resting place
RE
09/19Brazil institutions ready to confront Bolsonaro if he contests election result
RE
09/14Germany raids, bans Hells Angels rival United Tribuns
RE
09/13What are Vladimir Putin's options after Russian military setback in Ukraine?
RE
09/12Pakistan court extends Imran Khan's bail on terrorism charges
RE
09/11Russian nationalists rage after stunning setback in Ukraine
RE
08/31Bed Bath & Beyond to cut jobs, close stores in bid to reverse losses
RE
08/25Germany signs deal to give ownership of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 300 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
Net income 2022 510 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 783 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart BRASS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brass Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 880,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuaki Kawai President & Representative Director
Yoshinori Yamada Independent Outside Director
Tomoyuki Kawai Director & General Manager-Administration
Makoto Washino Manager-Blue Blanc
Yasunari Sakai Director & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASS CORPORATION13.11%33
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-18.37%9 137
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-52.61%2 626
FRONTDOOR, INC.-44.01%1 672
DUSKIN CO., LTD.0.53%975
ROVER GROUP, INC.-67.18%585