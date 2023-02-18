Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Brass Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2424   JP3830600007

BRASS CORPORATION

(2424)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-17 am EST
1175.00 JPY   +0.09%
King Charles's coronation to feature 12 new pieces of music
RE
02/17EU conservatives scrap Italy meeting over Berlusconi Ukraine comments
RE
02/16Kremlin denies issuing media with guidance to suppress mentions of mercenary boss
RE
King Charles's coronation to feature 12 new pieces of music

02/18/2023 | 05:33pm EST
Britain's King Charles visits the Africa Centre in Southwark

LONDON (Reuters) - Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will play at the coronation of Britain's King Charles at Westminster Abbey this May, including Greek Orthodox music, Buckingham Palace said, with the 18th century "Zadok the Priest" also to be featured.

Six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission have been composed for the occasion, the palace said on Saturday, including a new Coronation Anthem by musical theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber.

"A range of musical styles and performers blend tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices of today, reflecting The King's life-long love and support of music and the arts," the palace said in a statement.

It also said Charles requested Greek Orthodox music, which can be traced back to the Byzantine period, to be featured in the service in tribute to his father, Prince Philip, who was born on the Greek island of Corfu. He died in 2021.

Fanfares will be played by The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry and The Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force, the palace said.

One of the liturgical sections of the ceremony will also be performed in Welsh to reflect Charles's "long-standing and deeply held relationship and affiliation with Wales," according to the statement. 

Music by classical composers including George Frideric Handel, Edward Elgar, Hubert Parry and Ralph Vaughan Williams, some of which has historically featured in the service for 400 years, will be included in the programme, along with the music of living Welsh composer Karl Jenkins.

Music by Elgar, Parry, and Williams were also performed at the crowning of Charles's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953.

Handel's coronation anthem "Zadok the Priest," which was composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727, will be played at the ceremony, the palace said.

"I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion," composer Lloyd Webber said of his coronation anthem in the statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 415 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net income 2022 734 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
Net Debt 2022 2 660 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 386 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart BRASS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brass Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRASS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 175,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuaki Kawai President & Representative Director
Yoshinori Yamada Independent Outside Director
Tomoyuki Kawai Director & General Manager-Administration
Makoto Washino Manager-Blue Blanc
Yasunari Sakai Director & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRASS CORPORATION10.43%48
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL3.31%10 932
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.6.28%2 937
FRONTDOOR, INC.36.59%2 315
DUSKIN CO., LTD.2.94%1 120
ROVER GROUP, INC.7.08%722