Bravada Gold : Financial Statements, Q3-2022

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit)
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7 - 15
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 and comparatives for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 were prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.
Bravada Gold Corporation
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
April 30,
April 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Expenses
Administration
6
$
15,000
$
15,000
$
45,000
$
45,000
Consulting
6
38,941
27,867
101,499
87,733
Exploration and evaluation, net of recoveries
5 & 6
46,356
34,968
164,152
328,814
Investor relations
6
28,811
27,549
60,177
106,356
Office and general
6
12,234
12,282
40,697
40,635
Professional fees
6
9,283
21,569
55,706
72,921
Regulatory fees and taxes
5,200
8,345
28,891
31,776
Share-based payments
7
162,902
3,690
261,325
296,805
Shareholders' communications
1,194
3,517
9,980
13,518
Transfer agent
7,483
7,584
12,039
13,588
327,404
162,371
779,466
1,037,146
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(7,193)
(7,319)
(210)
(17,326)
Impairment of mineral properties
5
-
-
98,159
173,078
Operator fee income
-
(6)
-
(16,342)
(7,193)
(7,325)
97,949
139,410
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period
$
320,211
$
155,046
$
877,415
$
1,176,556
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.01
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
100,201,142
89,138,458
97,167,325
87,924,498
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Bravada Gold Corporation
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)
As at
Note
April 30, 2022
July 31, 2021
Current Assets
Cash
$
1,603,269
$
119,806
Receivables
21,300
3,719
Marketable securities
1
1
Prepaid expenses
42,381
20,929
1,666,951
144,455
Non-Current Assets
Reclamation bonds
131,682
126,570
Mineral properties
5
183,764
124,475
315,446
251,045
$
1,982,397
$
395,500
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
426,733
$
303,209
Due to related parties
6
443,201
347,080
869,934
650,289
Equity (Deficit)
Share capital
7
21,651,348
19,671,421
Share-based payments reserve
5,098,059
5,252,759
Deficit
(25,636,944)
(25,178,969)
1,112,463
(254,789)
$
1,982,397
$
395,500
Approved on behalf of the Board
"Joseph A. Kizis, Jr."
"G. Ross McDonald"
Joseph A. Kizis, Jr.
G. Ross McDonald
Director
Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Bravada Gold Corporation
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)
Share Capital
Share-based
Number
Payments
of Shares
Amount
Reserve
Deficit
Total
Balance as at July 31, 2020
78,946,261
$
18,683,960
$
5,255,341
$
(23,876,048)
$
63,253
Issued
Exercise of warrants
10,228,098
797,360
-
-
797,360
Mineral property
350,000
71,750
-
-
71,750
Fair value of warrants exercised
-
10,601
(10,601)
-
-
Fair value of warrants expired
-
-
(1,119)
1,119
-
Fair value of options expired
-
-
(242,389)
242,389
-
Share-based payments
-
-
296,805
-
296,805
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,176,556)
(1,176,556)
Balance as at April 30, 2021
89,524,359
$
19,563,671
$
5,298,037
$
(24,809,096)
$
52,612
Balance as at July 31, 2021
89,524,359
$
19,671,421
$
5,252,759
$
(25,178,969)
$
(254,789)
Issued
Private Placements
41,589,143
2,114,940
-
-
2,114,940
Share issue costs
-
(135,013)
3,415
-
(131,598)
Fair value of options expired
-
-
(419,440)
419,440
-
Share-based payments
-
-
261,325
-
261,325
Net loss
-
-
-
(877,415)
(877,415)
Balance as at April 30, 2022
131,113,502
$
21,651,348
$
5,098,059
$
(25,636,944)
$
1,112,463
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
