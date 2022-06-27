Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Bravada Gold Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BVA   CA10567D2041

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION

(BVA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:54 2022-06-24 pm EDT
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

Bravada Gold : Financial Statements, Q3-2022

06/27/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
1100 - 1199 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 3T5

Tel: 604-684-9384

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Index

Page

Notice of No Auditor Review

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit)

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

7 - 15

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended April 30, 2022 and comparatives for the nine months ended April 30, 2021 were prepared by management and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

Page 2 of 15

Bravada Gold Corporation

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Expenses

Administration

6

$

15,000

$

15,000

$

45,000

$

45,000

Consulting

6

38,941

27,867

101,499

87,733

Exploration and evaluation, net of recoveries

5 & 6

46,356

34,968

164,152

328,814

Investor relations

6

28,811

27,549

60,177

106,356

Office and general

6

12,234

12,282

40,697

40,635

Professional fees

6

9,283

21,569

55,706

72,921

Regulatory fees and taxes

5,200

8,345

28,891

31,776

Share-based payments

7

162,902

3,690

261,325

296,805

Shareholders' communications

1,194

3,517

9,980

13,518

Transfer agent

7,483

7,584

12,039

13,588

327,404

162,371

779,466

1,037,146

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(7,193)

(7,319)

(210)

(17,326)

Impairment of mineral properties

5

-

-

98,159

173,078

Operator fee income

-

(6)

-

(16,342)

(7,193)

(7,325)

97,949

139,410

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Period

$

320,211

$

155,046

$

877,415

$

1,176,556

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.01

$

0.01

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

100,201,142

89,138,458

97,167,325

87,924,498

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 3 of 15

Bravada Gold Corporation

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)

As at

Note

April 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Current Assets

Cash

$

1,603,269

$

119,806

Receivables

21,300

3,719

Marketable securities

1

1

Prepaid expenses

42,381

20,929

1,666,951

144,455

Non-Current Assets

Reclamation bonds

131,682

126,570

Mineral properties

5

183,764

124,475

315,446

251,045

$

1,982,397

$

395,500

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

426,733

$

303,209

Due to related parties

6

443,201

347,080

869,934

650,289

Equity (Deficit)

Share capital

7

21,651,348

19,671,421

Share-based payments reserve

5,098,059

5,252,759

Deficit

(25,636,944)

(25,178,969)

1,112,463

(254,789)

$

1,982,397

$

395,500

Approved on behalf of the Board

"Joseph A. Kizis, Jr."

"G. Ross McDonald"

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr.

G. Ross McDonald

Director

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 4 of 15

Bravada Gold Corporation

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unaudited)

Share Capital

Share-based

Number

Payments

of Shares

Amount

Reserve

Deficit

Total

Balance as at July 31, 2020

78,946,261

$

18,683,960

$

5,255,341

$

(23,876,048)

$

63,253

Issued

Exercise of warrants

10,228,098

797,360

-

-

797,360

Mineral property

350,000

71,750

-

-

71,750

Fair value of warrants exercised

-

10,601

(10,601)

-

-

Fair value of warrants expired

-

-

(1,119)

1,119

-

Fair value of options expired

-

-

(242,389)

242,389

-

Share-based payments

-

-

296,805

-

296,805

Net loss

-

-

-

(1,176,556)

(1,176,556)

Balance as at April 30, 2021

89,524,359

$

19,563,671

$

5,298,037

$

(24,809,096)

$

52,612

Balance as at July 31, 2021

89,524,359

$

19,671,421

$

5,252,759

$

(25,178,969)

$

(254,789)

Issued

Private Placements

41,589,143

2,114,940

-

-

2,114,940

Share issue costs

-

(135,013)

3,415

-

(131,598)

Fair value of options expired

-

-

(419,440)

419,440

-

Share-based payments

-

-

261,325

-

261,325

Net loss

-

-

-

(877,415)

(877,415)

Balance as at April 30, 2022

131,113,502

$

21,651,348

$

5,098,059

$

(25,636,944)

$

1,112,463

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bravada Gold Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 18:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
