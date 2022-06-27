Bravada Gold : MD&A, Q3-2022

Bravada Gold Corporation

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022

Summary of Mineral Properties, continued Wind Mountain, continued

Additional drill sites have been permitted that will allow a better drill orientation to test the vein system at an appropriate depth and a drill rig is scheduled for the beginning of July 2022.

The Company also believes that with increased gold and silver prices and with positive in-fill drill results from 2021, a re-assessment is justified of the shallow and oxidized, disseminated gold and silver resources on the property. Nine holes of the 13-hole,in-fill program during 2021 returned near-surface, thick zones of oxidized gold and silver with higher grades than estimated for those areas in the 2012 Resource Estimate/PEA ("Preliminary Economic Assessment"), confirming our 3D geologic model. The 2021 program focused on a shallow portion of the 2012 Resource with strongly oxidized mineralization that is exposed in surface outcrops and in the small Breeze open pit (Amax 1990's). Disseminated gold and silver mineralization occurs in multiple, gently south-dipping mineralized horizons with higher grades occurring within the disseminated horizons along several northeast, north, and northwest fracture zones. Within these fracture zones are narrow intercepts of much higher grades of gold and silver mineralization, often with 1.5m and longer drilled intervals returning 1 to +10 grams gold per tonne (g/t) and 50 to +300g/t silver.

The 2012 independent resource estimate and PEA reported: 570,000 ounces of gold and 14.7 million ounces of silver in the Indicated category, and

354,000 ounces of gold and 10.1 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category.

The positive 2012 PEA utilized a gold price of US$1,300 per ounce of gold and US$24.42 per ounce of silver (being the three-year trailing average prices at the time of the study), indicating the potential to become a near-term producer.

An updated resource and PEA are underway with RESPEC Company, LLC of Reno, with completion expected late 2022.

Highland

Highland consists of 192 claims (approximately 1,550 hectares) located along the Walker Lane Gold trend, south of the Desatoya Mountains caldera and north of the Bruner Gold district.

Previous drilling intersected significant gold and silver values in this largely gravel-covered, low- sulphidation gold and silver vein system. Field work during 2020 refined several targets in the eastern portion of the property and twelve drill sites were permitted to test two of those targets; however, only the Big Hammer target was funded for drilling. Two core holes were completed on the Big Hammer target, which tested three faults interpreted on CSAMT geophysics as potential hosts to gold mineralization. Assay geochemistry and alteration from the western fault is consistent with shallow levels of low-sulfidation gold mineralization and the Company believes deeper drilling in this area is warranted. Additional field work is necessary to refine drill targets at the Geyser target.

Data from a 2021 earn-in program has been transferred to the Company and is summarized below and is being evaluated further in detail.