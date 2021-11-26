Bravada Gold : MD&A Q4-2021

Bravada Gold Corporation

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Year Ended July 31, 2021

Summary of Mineral Properties, continued

Wind Mountain, continued

Additional drill sites are being permitted that will allow a better drill orientation to test the vein system at an appropriate depth.

The Company also believes that with increased gold and silver prices, a re-assessment is justified of the shallow and oxidized, disseminated gold and silver resources on the property. Several areas were identified that could inexpensively add higher-grade mineralization to existing resources. Nine holes of the 13-hole,In-fill program returned near-surface, thick zones of oxidized gold and silver with higher grades than estimated for those areas in the 2012 Resource Estimate/PEA, confirming our 3D geologic model. The program focused on a shallow portion of the 2012 Resource with strongly oxidized mineralization that is exposed in surface outcrops and in the small Breeze open pit (Amax 1990's). Disseminated gold and silver mineralization occurs in multiple, gently south-dipping mineralized horizons. Higher grades occur within the disseminated horizons along several northeast, north, and northwest fracture zones. Within these fracture zones are narrow intercepts of much higher grades of gold and silver mineralization, often with 1.5m and longer drilled intervals returning 1 to +10 grams gold per tonne (g/t) and 50 to +300g/t silver.

The 2012 independent resource estimate and PEA reported: 570,000 ounces of gold and 14.7 million ounces of silver in the Indicated category, and

354,000 ounces of gold and 10.1 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category.

The positive 2012 PEA utilized a gold price of US$1,300 per ounce of gold and US$24.42 per ounce of silver (being the three-year trailing average prices at the time of the study), indicating the potential to become a near-term producer.

An updated Resource and PEA is being planned for Q1 or Q2 2022.

Highland

Highland consists of 192 claims (approximately 1,550 hectares) located along the Walker Lane Gold trend, south of the Desatoya Mountains caldera and north of the Bruner Gold district.

The property was subject to a joint-venture agreement with Oceana US Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of OceanaGold Corp. ("Oceana"), under which Oceana funded exploration work with the Company acting as operator. During December 2020, Oceana gave notice of termination of the agreement.

Previous drilling intersected significant gold and silver values in this largely gravel-covered, low- sulphidation gold and silver vein system. Field work during 2020 refined several targets in the eastern portion of the property and twelve drill sites were permitted to test two of those targets; however, only the Big Hammer target was funded for drilling. Two core holes were completed on the Big Hammer target, which tested three faults interpreted on CSAMT geophysics as potential hosts to gold mineralization.