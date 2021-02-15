Log in
BRAVE BISON GROUP PLC

BRAVE BISON GROUP PLC

(BBSN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/15 10:50:56 am
1.8251 GBX   +8.96%
Brave Bison : Welcoming Hero CPL to our YouTube network

02/15/2021 | 11:03am EST
We are delighted to announce we have partnered with leading cricket organisation, Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)!

The partnership will see us help lead the management of content, channels, rights, monetisation and audience development for the organisation across YouTube. Hero CPL will join the already established community of leading sports organisations that Brave Bison manages across YouTube, including Australian Open, US Open & PGA TOUR.

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life - dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the fastest growing leagues in world cricket.

Brave Bison and CPL T20 will work closely together to grow and optimise the organisation's YouTube channel by entertaining the existing audience of 823k subscribers with the sports content they love most and at the same time will identify opportunities to reach new, broader audiences. Brave Bison will also act as a consultant on best practices and creative and innovative content strategies.

'We're really excited to be partnering with CPL T20 and to be adding one of the premier events in World Cricket to our roster of major sporting events. We were really impressed by CPL T20's growth in 2020 and can't wait to scale new heights with them in 2021!'

Rich Pilcher (Head of Sport at Brave Bison)

'Hero CPL has seen phenomenal growth across our digital channels in recent years, delivering hundreds of millions of views and gaining over 6.5 million followers. It is exciting to take forward our YouTube strategy in conjunction with Brave Bison as it is a very important channel for us. Brave Bison's expertise and portfolio of clients are hugely impressive and we look forward to starting an exciting journey with them.'

Chris Watson (Head of Marketing at Hero CPL)
Disclaimer

Brave Bison Group plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 16:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
