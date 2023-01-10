Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Braveheart Investment Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRH   GB00B13XV322

BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(BRH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:37:44 2023-01-10 am EST
8.000 GBX   -15.79%
06:26aRetail Prospects Are Encouraging Given Better-Than-Feared Christmas
DJ
06:18aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Tekmar wins pipeline deals; Hornby warns of loss
AN
05:03aJanuary 2033 Gilt Looks Less Attractive Ahead of Auction
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Tekmar wins pipeline deals; Hornby warns of loss

01/10/2023 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Tekmar Group PLC, up 35% at 17.85 pence, 12-month range 5.65p-59.00p. The energy services firm rises on new contract wins. Its Pipeshield International unit wins deals to provide pipeline support and protection materials for major subsea construction projects in the Middle East. The deals are worth a combined GBP8 million. The Subsea Innovation unit inks a "significant contract" for a turnkey launch and recovery system. This deal is worth GBP2 million.

----------

Supreme PLC, up 12% at 113.76 pence, 12-month range 70.00p-244.24p. The seller of fast-moving consumer goods says trading in the third-quarter to December 31 was "strong". Revenue and gross profit jump 30%, it says. "This strong performance ensures the group remains well placed to meet market expectations," Supreme adds.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Braveheart Investment Group PLC, down 16% at 8.00p, 12-month range 7.45p-31.00p. The company warns investee Phasefocus Holdings Ltd has lower than forecast sales in 2022 due to the loss of Cytena as its lead product distributor. "Phasefocus is now marketing and selling in the EU and US territories directly and has already developed a promising pipeline of sales enquiries," Braveheart says. Braveheart owns 45% of the computational imaging and analysis techniques developer. At wholly owned Paraytec Ltd, a programme with the University of Sheffield to develop rapid tests for identifying cancer and pathogens suffers "further delays" due to NHS staff shortages in the UK. The stock sets new 12-month low on Tuesday.

----------

Hornby PLC, down 17% at 24.10p, 12-month range 23.00p-57.00p. The collectibles maker says sales in the third quarter to December 31, covering the key Christmas period, were ahead of the prior year. However, it warns of a modest annual underlying pretax loss. It says sales are "behind budget".

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC -15.79% 8 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
HORNBY PLC -16.90% 24.0999 Delayed Quote.1.75%
SUPREME PLC 12.22% 113.9 Delayed Quote.4.64%
TEKMAR GROUP PLC 31.63% 17.441 Delayed Quote.15.22%
All news about BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
06:26aRetail Prospects Are Encouraging Given Better-Than-Feared Christmas
DJ
06:18aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Tekmar wins pipeline deals; Hornby warns of l..
AN
05:03aJanuary 2033 Gilt Looks Less Attractive Ahead of Auction
DJ
04:34aFTSE 100 Drops as RS Group Falls; Retailers Gain
DJ
2022Braveheart Investment Group Acquires Minority Stake in Image Scan Holdings
MT
2022IN BRIEF: Braveheart swings to interim loss on fair value markdown
AN
2022Earnings Flash (BRH.L) BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP141,982
MT
2022Earnings Flash (BRH.L) BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-1.11
MT
2022Braveheart Investment Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Septem..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Amaroq raises GBP30 million in placing
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,94 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
Net income 2022 1,45 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net cash 2022 1,89 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,05 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Braveheart Investment Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trevor Edward Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vivian David Hallam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Susan Anne Hagan Non-Executive Director
Qu Li Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Kennedy Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC-1.30%7
BLACKROCK, INC.4.14%113 096
UBS GROUP AG7.79%64 301
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.55%53 431
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)5.34%38 911
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.16%34 183