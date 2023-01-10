AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Tekmar wins pipeline deals; Hornby warns of loss

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

AIM - WINNERS

Tekmar Group PLC, up 35% at 17.85 pence, 12-month range 5.65p-59.00p. The energy services firm rises on new contract wins. Its Pipeshield International unit wins deals to provide pipeline support and protection materials for major subsea construction projects in the Middle East. The deals are worth a combined GBP8 million. The Subsea Innovation unit inks a "significant contract" for a turnkey launch and recovery system. This deal is worth GBP2 million.

Supreme PLC, up 12% at 113.76 pence, 12-month range 70.00p-244.24p. The seller of fast-moving consumer goods says trading in the third-quarter to December 31 was "strong". Revenue and gross profit jump 30%, it says. "This strong performance ensures the group remains well placed to meet market expectations," Supreme adds.

AIM - LOSERS

Braveheart Investment Group PLC, down 16% at 8.00p, 12-month range 7.45p-31.00p. The company warns investee Phasefocus Holdings Ltd has lower than forecast sales in 2022 due to the loss of Cytena as its lead product distributor. "Phasefocus is now marketing and selling in the EU and US territories directly and has already developed a promising pipeline of sales enquiries," Braveheart says. Braveheart owns 45% of the computational imaging and analysis techniques developer. At wholly owned Paraytec Ltd, a programme with the University of Sheffield to develop rapid tests for identifying cancer and pathogens suffers "further delays" due to NHS staff shortages in the UK. The stock sets new 12-month low on Tuesday.

Hornby PLC, down 17% at 24.10p, 12-month range 23.00p-57.00p. The collectibles maker says sales in the third quarter to December 31, covering the key Christmas period, were ahead of the prior year. However, it warns of a modest annual underlying pretax loss. It says sales are "behind budget".

