Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Braveheart Investment Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRH   GB00B13XV322

BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(BRH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:54 2022-10-28 am EDT
7.880 GBX   -0.25%
06:24aIN BRIEF: Braveheart swings to interim loss on fair value markdown
AI
02:08aEarnings Flash (BRH.L) BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP141,982
MT
02:08aEarnings Flash (BRH.L) BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-1.11
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Braveheart swings to interim loss on fair value markdown

10/28/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Braveheart Investment Group PLC - Barnsley, South Yorkshire-based investor in small- and medium-sized businesses - In the six months to September 30, records total income of GBP36,201, compared to GBP3.4 million a year before. This fall is mostly due to a loss in fair value of investments of GBP105,781 in the current year, compared to a gain of GBP3.2 million a year before, which had been mostly due to an increase in the value of investee PhaseFocus. Swings to pretax loss of GBP734,110 from profit of GBP2.8 million.

"The board continues to work to enhance shareholder value within our strategic investments, and also to invest in other businesses where we consider there is good potential for medium-term growth," says Chief Executive Officer Trevor Brown.

Current stock price: 7.88 pence, down 0.3% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 73%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
06:24aIN BRIEF: Braveheart swings to interim loss on fair value markdown
AI
02:08aEarnings Flash (BRH.L) BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP141,982
MT
02:08aEarnings Flash (BRH.L) BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-1.11
MT
10/20TRADING UPDATES: Amaroq raises GBP30 million in placing
AI
10/20Braveheart Investment Group plc acquired additional 4.7% stake in Autins Group plc for ..
CI
10/05Braveheart Investment Group Raises Minority Stake in Aukett Swanke
MT
10/05Braveheart Investment Group plc acquired additional 8.31% minority stake in Aukett Swan..
CI
09/20Braveheart Investment Completes Placing, Subscription Of Ordinary Shares
MT
09/01Braveheart Investment Amasses 11% Stake In Aukett Swanke
MT
08/03Braveheart Investment Group plc agreed to acquire a..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,94 M 3,41 M 3,41 M
Net income 2022 1,45 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net cash 2022 1,89 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,03 M 5,84 M 5,84 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Braveheart Investment Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trevor Edward Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vivian David Hallam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Susan Anne Hagan Non-Executive Director
Qu Li Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Kennedy Financial Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAVEHEART INVESTMENT GROUP PLC-76.76%6
BLACKROCK, INC.-29.12%97 647
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-29.32%62 523
UBS GROUP AG-2.80%51 383
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.29%33 665
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.04%32 453