IN BRIEF: Braveheart swings to interim loss on fair value markdown

Braveheart Investment Group PLC - Barnsley, South Yorkshire-based investor in small- and medium-sized businesses - In the six months to September 30, records total income of GBP36,201, compared to GBP3.4 million a year before. This fall is mostly due to a loss in fair value of investments of GBP105,781 in the current year, compared to a gain of GBP3.2 million a year before, which had been mostly due to an increase in the value of investee PhaseFocus. Swings to pretax loss of GBP734,110 from profit of GBP2.8 million.

"The board continues to work to enhance shareholder value within our strategic investments, and also to invest in other businesses where we consider there is good potential for medium-term growth," says Chief Executive Officer Trevor Brown.

Current stock price: 7.88 pence, down 0.3% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 73%

