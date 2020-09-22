Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Braveheart Resources Inc.    BHT   CA10566L1085

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.

(BHT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/22 03:59:06 pm
0.08 CAD   -15.79%
05:25pBRAVEHEART RESOURCES : Arranges Financing With Palisades Goldcorp
PU
05:05pBraveheart Arranges Financing With Palisades Goldcorp
NE
09/01Braveheart Resources Inc. Closes Financing
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Braveheart Resources : Arranges Financing With Palisades Goldcorp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2020) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB:RIINF) ('Braveheart' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce a financing and strategic investment from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

The funding will consist of 7,000,000 units ('Units'), priced at $0.075 per Unit for proceeds of $525,000 (the 'Offering'). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of 3 years from the Offering.

The proposed financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities will be subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

The proceeds from the financing will allow the Company to continue with permitting and development activities at its 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the Bull River Mine project which has a current indicated mineral resource of 1.5 million tonnes containing copper, gold and silver. The property is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 700 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads.

Contact Information
Braveheart Resources Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
admin@braveheartresources.com
Website: www.braveheartresources.com

For more investor information, please contact Braveheart at:
Kevin Shum
O: +1-647-725-3888 Ext 702
M: +1-604-376-0323
E: kevin@jeminicapital.com
E: info@jeminicapital.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may constitute 'forward-looking information' under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

Disclaimer

Braveheart Resources Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.
05:25pBRAVEHEART RESOURCES : Arranges Financing With Palisades Goldcorp
PU
05:05pBraveheart Arranges Financing With Palisades Goldcorp
NE
09/01Braveheart Resources Inc. Closes Financing
NE
08/18Braveheart Resources Enters Into Letter of Intent for Purchase of Thierry Min..
NE
08/14Braveheart Resources Inc. Eliminates $2.4 Million in Debt
NE
08/07Braveheart Resources Inc. Issues Retraction to News Release Dated August 6, 2..
NE
08/06Braveheart Resources Inc. Closes $101,500 First Tranche from Alumina Financin..
NE
07/22Braveheart Resources Inc. Engages Stantec to Design Tailings Storage Facility
NE
07/15Braveheart Resources Inc. Arranges $8.0M Financing Facility with Alumina Part..
NE
06/30Braveheart Resources Engages Investor Relations Advisor
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,91 M -2,19 M -2,19 M
Net Debt 2019 8,67 M 6,52 M 6,52 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,85x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 8,40 M 8,41 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Braveheart Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian M. Berzins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Johnston Chairman
Aaron Matlock Chief Operating Officer & Director
Dwayne A. Vinck Chief Financial Officer
Robert Brian Murray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.-20.83%8
BHP GROUP-5.78%125 348
RIO TINTO PLC6.68%103 083
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.88%29 539
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.32%19 922
FRESNILLO PLC100.87%12 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group