Braveheart Resources : Arranges Financing With Palisades Goldcorp

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2020) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB:RIINF) ('Braveheart' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce a financing and strategic investment from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

The funding will consist of 7,000,000 units ('Units'), priced at $0.075 per Unit for proceeds of $525,000 (the 'Offering'). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of 3 years from the Offering.

The proposed financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities will be subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

The proceeds from the financing will allow the Company to continue with permitting and development activities at its 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the Bull River Mine project which has a current indicated mineral resource of 1.5 million tonnes containing copper, gold and silver. The property is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 700 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads.

