BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.

(BHT)
04/08 03:53:19 pm
0.1 CAD   +5.26%
05:50pBraveheart Resources Grants Options
NE
04/06BRAVEHEART RESOURCES  : Closes $600,000 Flow-Through Financing
PU
04/06Braveheart Resources Closes $600,000 Flow-Through Financing
NE
Braveheart Resources Grants Options

04/08/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted 5,380,000 options at an exercise price of $0.10 and an expiry date of five years from the date of issue to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in favourable Canadian mining jurisdictions at or near past-producing properties. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold. Braveheart also has an option to purchase the Alpine Gold project near Nelson, British Columbia.

Contact Information
Braveheart Resources Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@braveheartresources.com
Website: www.braveheartresources.com

For more investor information, please contact Braveheart at:

Manish Grigo
Director, Corporate Development
M: +1-416-569-3292
E: mgrigo@braveheartresources.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79879


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,11 M -4,07 M -4,07 M
Net Debt 2020 9,51 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,4 M 15,4 M 15,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,42 CAD
Last Close Price 0,10 CAD
Spread / Highest target 342%
Spread / Average Target 342%
Spread / Lowest Target 342%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian M. Berzins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dwayne A. Vinck Chief Financial Officer
David W. Johnston Chairman
Aaron Matlock Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert Brian Murray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.-32.14%12
BHP GROUP8.13%166 052
RIO TINTO PLC4.99%130 727
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.24%50 979
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.17%40 588
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.21%19 030
