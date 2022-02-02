Braveheart Resources : Interim Financials for Q2 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 and 2020
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Braveheart Resources Inc. (the "Company") were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.
Management has established systems of internal control over the financial reporting process, which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that relevant and reliable financial information is produced.
The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities and for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information. The Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board of Directors, meets with management to review the internal controls over the financial reporting process, the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company, and the auditor's report. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the financial statements for issuance to the shareholders. Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
Notice of no auditor review of interim financial statements:
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management and have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT
November 30
May 31
Note
2021
2021
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5
$
2,702,765
$
2,708,424
Unprocessed ore
5,039,144
5,039,144
Mineral properties
4,6
4,504,227
4,417,689
Deposits
7
1,136,738
1,163,335
Deferred tax asset
1
1
Total non-current assets
13,382,875
13,328,593
Current assets
Prepaids and deposits
7
229,690
30,500
Accounts receivable and harmonized sales tax
8
137,321
179,324
Cash and cash equivalents
175,931
1,473,631
Total current assets
542,942
1,683,455
Total assets
$
13,925,817
$
15,012,048
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
9
$
22,569,351
$
22,085,144
Warrants
9
2,980,589
2,782,337
Contributed surplus
9
6,257,994
6,154,681
Deficit
(25,244,293)
(23,701,659)
Total Equity
6,563,641
7,320,503
Going concern
1
Commitments and contingencies
13
Subsequent events
14
Non-current liabilities
Due to related party
10
809,923
3,216,897
Loans payable
11
1,307,419
974,853
Flow through share premium
9
22,215
84,449
Government grants
11
2,119
13,297
Decommissioning obligations
12
317,802
295,597
Total non-current liabilities
2,459,478
4,585,093
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
722,268
1,191,042
Current portion of due to related party
10
4,127,113
1,636,353
Current portion of loans payable
11
-
224,206
Current portion of government grants
11
25,426
26,961
Contingent consideration
4
27,891
27,891
Total current liabilities
4,902,698
3,106,453
Total liabilities
7,362,176
7,691,546
Total equity and liabilities
$
13,925,817
$
15,012,049
Approved on behalf of the Board on January 28, 2022:
Signed: "Gestur Kristjansson"
Signed: "Peter Lacey"
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
2.
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 and 2020
Three months ended
Six months ended
Note
November 30
November 30
November 30
November 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
73
$
-
$
123
$
-
Expenses
Marketing and advertising
$
4,166
$
44,802
$
12,381
$
84,155
Consulting fees
112,328
192,908
282,730
284,858
Amortization
5
48,936
46,455
96,658
93,421
Accretion
12
11,291
7,178
22,206
14,116
Administrative expenses
58,905
54,804
171,430
96,358
Professional fees
37,331
113,926
95,962
152,983
Salaries and wages
56,529
48,127
101,257
97,380
Supplies and maintenance
79,749
57,483
151,290
120,311
Equipment repairs
-
4,112
-
3,761
Mining exploration and development expenses
6
125,667
67,693
244,412
67,693
Share based compensation
-
295,370
46,559
310,517
Interest expense
10,11
137,079
289,139
335,886
643,402
Operating loss
671,981
1,221,997
1,560,771
1,968,955
Other (income) expenses
(6,356)
-
(12,713)
-
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
(7,127)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
6,581
969
60,974
1,764
Interest income
(1,433)
(147)
(4,041)
(3,997)
Net loss
$
(670,700)
$
(1,222,819)
$
(1,604,868)
$
(1,959,595)
Flow through Share premium renunciation
(22,306)
(9,000)
(62,234)
(16,840)
Corporate income tax recovery
-
(7,577)
-
(7,577)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(648,394)
(1,206,242)
$
(1,542,634)
$
(1,935,178)
Net loss per share
$
(0.003)
$
(0.009)
$
(0.007)
$
(0.006)
Weighted average outstanding shares
213,031,492
134,025,544
211,472,061
113,320,878
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
3.
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 and 2020
Share Capital
Equity
Warrants
Common Shares
Contributed
Convertible
Note
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Surplus
Debenture
Deficit
Total
Balance, May 31 , 2020
113,175,899
$
9,984,540
$
27,667,569
$
1,001,530
$
4,490,567
$
2,044,039
$
(16,509,383)
$
1,011,293
Share issue for cash
24,767,957
1,993,930
1,993,930
Warrants excercised
400,000
76,402
(400,000)
(16,402)
60,000
Warrants expired unexercised
(2,135,000)
(87,550)
87,550
-
Fair value of warrants
(815,320)
24,967,976
$
815,320
-
-
Shares issued for settlement of convertible loan
12,000,000
2,400,000
(716,658)
1,683,342
Share based compensation
310,518
310,518
Stock options exercised
300,000
35,535
(17,535)
18,000
Share issue costs
(20,265)
(20,265)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
(1,935,178)
(1,935,178)
Balance, November 30, 2020
150,643,856
$
13,654,822
$
50,100,545
$
1,712,898
$
4,871,100
$
1,327,381
$
(18,444,561)
$
3,121,640
Balance, May 31, 2021
205,548,362
$
22,085,144
$
58,782,878
$
2,782,337
$
6,154,681
$
-
$
(23,701,659)
$
4,541,946
Share issue for cash
9
7,233,130
723,313
723,313
Warrants expired unexercised
9
(521,569)
(56,754)
56,754
-
Fair value of warrants
9
(251,872)
17,233,130
251,872
-
Share based compensation
9
46,559
46,559
Share issue for property acquisition
9
250,000
25,000
25,000
Share issue costs
9
(12,234)
90,000
3,134
(9,100)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
(1,542,634)
(1,542,634)
Balance, November 30, 2021
213,031,492
$
22,569,351
$
75,584,439
$
2,980,589
$
6,257,994
$
-
$
(25,244,293)
$
6,563,641
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
4.
