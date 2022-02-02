Log in
Braveheart Resources : Interim Financials for Q2 2022

02/02/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 and 2020

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Braveheart Resources Inc. (the "Company") were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

Management has established systems of internal control over the financial reporting process, which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that relevant and reliable financial information is produced.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities and for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information. The Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board of Directors, meets with management to review the internal controls over the financial reporting process, the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company, and the auditor's report. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the financial statements for issuance to the shareholders. Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

Notice of no auditor review of interim financial statements:

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management and have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT

November 30

May 31

Note

2021

2021

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5

$

2,702,765

$

2,708,424

Unprocessed ore

5,039,144

5,039,144

Mineral properties

4,6

4,504,227

4,417,689

Deposits

7

1,136,738

1,163,335

Deferred tax asset

1

1

Total non-current assets

13,382,875

13,328,593

Current assets

Prepaids and deposits

7

229,690

30,500

Accounts receivable and harmonized sales tax

8

137,321

179,324

Cash and cash equivalents

175,931

1,473,631

Total current assets

542,942

1,683,455

Total assets

$

13,925,817

$

15,012,048

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

9

$

22,569,351

$

22,085,144

Warrants

9

2,980,589

2,782,337

Contributed surplus

9

6,257,994

6,154,681

Deficit

(25,244,293)

(23,701,659)

Total Equity

6,563,641

7,320,503

Going concern

1

Commitments and contingencies

13

Subsequent events

14

Non-current liabilities

Due to related party

10

809,923

3,216,897

Loans payable

11

1,307,419

974,853

Flow through share premium

9

22,215

84,449

Government grants

11

2,119

13,297

Decommissioning obligations

12

317,802

295,597

Total non-current liabilities

2,459,478

4,585,093

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

722,268

1,191,042

Current portion of due to related party

10

4,127,113

1,636,353

Current portion of loans payable

11

-

224,206

Current portion of government grants

11

25,426

26,961

Contingent consideration

4

27,891

27,891

Total current liabilities

4,902,698

3,106,453

Total liabilities

7,362,176

7,691,546

Total equity and liabilities

$

13,925,817

$

15,012,049

Approved on behalf of the Board on January 28, 2022:

Signed: "Gestur Kristjansson"

Signed: "Peter Lacey"

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

2.

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended

Six months ended

Note

November 30

November 30

November 30

November 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

73

$

-

$

123

$

-

Expenses

Marketing and advertising

$

4,166

$

44,802

$

12,381

$

84,155

Consulting fees

112,328

192,908

282,730

284,858

Amortization

5

48,936

46,455

96,658

93,421

Accretion

12

11,291

7,178

22,206

14,116

Administrative expenses

58,905

54,804

171,430

96,358

Professional fees

37,331

113,926

95,962

152,983

Salaries and wages

56,529

48,127

101,257

97,380

Supplies and maintenance

79,749

57,483

151,290

120,311

Equipment repairs

-

4,112

-

3,761

Mining exploration and development expenses

6

125,667

67,693

244,412

67,693

Share based compensation

-

295,370

46,559

310,517

Interest expense

10,11

137,079

289,139

335,886

643,402

Operating loss

671,981

1,221,997

1,560,771

1,968,955

Other (income) expenses

(6,356)

-

(12,713)

-

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

-

-

-

(7,127)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

6,581

969

60,974

1,764

Interest income

(1,433)

(147)

(4,041)

(3,997)

Net loss

$

(670,700)

$

(1,222,819)

$

(1,604,868)

$

(1,959,595)

Flow through Share premium renunciation

(22,306)

(9,000)

(62,234)

(16,840)

Corporate income tax recovery

-

(7,577)

-

(7,577)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(648,394)

(1,206,242)

$

(1,542,634)

$

(1,935,178)

Net loss per share

$

(0.003)

$

(0.009)

$

(0.007)

$

(0.006)

Weighted average outstanding shares

213,031,492

134,025,544

211,472,061

113,320,878

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3.

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 and 2020

Share Capital

Equity

Warrants

Common Shares

Contributed

Convertible

Note

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

Surplus

Debenture

Deficit

Total

Balance, May 31 , 2020

113,175,899

$

9,984,540

$

27,667,569

$

1,001,530

$

4,490,567

$

2,044,039

$

(16,509,383)

$

1,011,293

Share issue for cash

24,767,957

1,993,930

1,993,930

Warrants excercised

400,000

76,402

(400,000)

(16,402)

60,000

Warrants expired unexercised

(2,135,000)

(87,550)

87,550

-

Fair value of warrants

(815,320)

24,967,976

$

815,320

-

-

Shares issued for settlement of convertible loan

12,000,000

2,400,000

(716,658)

1,683,342

Share based compensation

310,518

310,518

Stock options exercised

300,000

35,535

(17,535)

18,000

Share issue costs

(20,265)

(20,265)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(1,935,178)

(1,935,178)

Balance, November 30, 2020

150,643,856

$

13,654,822

$

50,100,545

$

1,712,898

$

4,871,100

$

1,327,381

$

(18,444,561)

$

3,121,640

Balance, May 31, 2021

205,548,362

$

22,085,144

$

58,782,878

$

2,782,337

$

6,154,681

$

-

$

(23,701,659)

$

4,541,946

Share issue for cash

9

7,233,130

723,313

723,313

Warrants expired unexercised

9

(521,569)

(56,754)

56,754

-

Fair value of warrants

9

(251,872)

17,233,130

251,872

-

Share based compensation

9

46,559

46,559

Share issue for property acquisition

9

250,000

25,000

25,000

Share issue costs

9

(12,234)

90,000

3,134

(9,100)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(1,542,634)

(1,542,634)

Balance, November 30, 2021

213,031,492

$

22,569,351

$

75,584,439

$

2,980,589

$

6,257,994

$

-

$

(25,244,293)

$

6,563,641

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

4.

