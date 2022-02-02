Braveheart Resources : Interim Financials for Q2 2022

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC.

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Braveheart Resources Inc. (the "Company") were prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Management acknowledges responsibility for the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates and the choice of accounting principles and methods that are appropriate to the Company's circumstances.

Management has established systems of internal control over the financial reporting process, which are designed to provide reasonable assurance that relevant and reliable financial information is produced.

The Board of Directors is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities and for reviewing and approving the financial statements together with other financial information. The Audit Committee, on behalf of the Board of Directors, meets with management to review the internal controls over the financial reporting process, the financial statements together with other financial information of the Company, and the auditor's report. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the financial statements for issuance to the shareholders. Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

Notice of no auditor review of interim financial statements:

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management and have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.