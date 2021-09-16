Bravida Denmark acquirer assets in Peiter Olsen El A/S and strengthens its position in North Zealand

Bravida Denmark acquirer assets in the electrical installation company Peiter Olsen El A/S. This strengthens Bravida's position in Hillerød and the surrounding area with regard to electrical installation, energy optimisation and security for both private and public customers. The company had revenues of DKK 24 million in 2020.

Peiter Olsen is a family-owned company in Hillerød. It has been carrying out electrical installation tasks since 1965. In addition to being a supplier of electrical technology solutions, the company also has competence in residential installation monitoring, entry control and burglar and fire alarms.

"Peiter Olsen is a good and equal match that complements our existing, well-functioning operations in Hillerød. The company has strong customer relationships and the acquisition strengthens our business operations in a geographic area that is experiencing strong growth," comments Carsten Bo Knudsen, Regional Manager for Bravida Denmark.

"It is now the right time for my company to be passed on, and it has been important for me to find a strong buyer. I am confident that Bravida has the professional and human competence and resources needed to ensure continued customer satisfaction and a good future for the employees," says Dion Olsen, owner of Peiter Olsen El A/S.

The company currently has 18 employees, who will continue in their existing roles, with Benni Frost as branch manager. They will continue serving their current customers as part of Bravida's Eastern region. The integration of the company into Bravida will start on 1 October 2021.

Important note: "Peiter Olsen, Lighting and Hardware" is not included in this acquisition and therefore continues to be owned by Dina Olsen.

