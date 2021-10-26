Bravida : Q3 Interim Report 2021.pdf 10/26/2021 | 01:46am EDT Send by mail :

The order backlog was SEK 15,269 million (14,274)

EBITA increased by 4 percent to SEK 294 million (284)

The EBITA margin was 6.1% (6.0)

Profit after tax was SEK 221 million (213)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -139 million (10)

-139 million (10) Net debt amounted to SEK -1,906 million (-1,230)

-1,906 million (-1,230) Three acquisitions were completed in the quarter, adding annual sales of approximately SEK 118 million

Basic and diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.09 (1.07) January-September 2021 Net sales increased by 1 percent to SEK 15,657 million (15,533)

EBITA rose by 2 percent to SEK 887 million (873)

The EBITA margin was 5.7% (5.6)

Profit after tax was SEK 669 million (647)

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 322 million (1,298)

12 acquisitions were completed in the period, adding annual sales of approximately SEK 692 million

Basic and diluted earnings per share were SEK 3.34 (3.22) Financial overview Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec Oct 2020- Amounts in SEK million 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Sep 2021 Net sales 4,854 4,750 15,657 15,533 21,147 21,271 Operating profit (EBIT) 293 283 886 871 1,348 1,363 Operating margin (EBIT), % 6.0 6.0 5.7 5.6 6.4 6.4 EBITA 294 284 887 873 1,351 1,365 EBITA margin, % 6.1 6.0 5.7 5.6 6.4 6.4 Profit/loss after tax 221 213 669 647 997 1,020 Cash flow from operating activities -139 10 322 1,298 2,171 1,195 Cash conversion, % 12 m 75 167 75 167 153 75 Net debt/EBITDA, 12 m 1.1 0.7 1.1 0.7 0.6 1.1 Order intake 5,212 4,024 16,986 15,101 20,242 22,127 Order backlog 15,269 14,274 15,269 14,274 13,791 15,269 We bring buildings to life CEO STATEMENT Strong order intake and improved margin in the quarter Order intake increased by 30 percent in the quarter and the EBITA margin improved to 6.1 percent. An improvement in ­demand for installation projects boosted the order backlog and puts Bravida in a good position for the next few quarters. Sales and EBITA It's pleasing to see a recovery to more normal conditions in the past quarter. Sales growth was 2 percent. The pandemic impacted installation order intake last year, which resulted in lower production volume this year. Some delays in project planning and start-up by customers also contributed to lower activity. The order backlog for installation projects has improved by SEK 1.5 billion in 2021, which will boost production volumes over the next few quarters. Order intake rose by 30 percent, driven by installation projects. All countries contributed to this increase and the order backlog grew in all countries, apart from Finland. Service sales increased during the quarter by 6 percent, with good growth in Norway, Denmark and Finland. The EBITA margin, which improved to 6.1 percent, rose in Sweden, Norway and Denmark and was unchanged in Finland. These solid earnings demonstrate the strength of our business and that we can maintain and even improve the margin in more challenging times. This is despite investments in areas such as digital tools and the recruitment of new skills, which support our long-term strategy. Cash flow Operating cash flow decreased compared with the previous year, largely due to higher trade receivables. We still have two large outstanding receivables in Denmark from two public- sector customers and they have had a negative impact on cash flow during the year. These projects are in their final phase of production and the receivables will be settled by an arbitral tribunal. Our assessment is that this will take time but these are not expected to have any significant impact on earnings. Acquisitions So far in 2021, we have completed 15 acquisitions, with total annual sales of around SEK 750 million. We have acquired three businesses in the building automation sector, which is a priority growth area for Bravida. Competition for acquisitions targets increased slightly and we have strengthened the capacity of our operating business to increase our acquisition pace. This has resulted in significantly higher activity and an excellent pipeline of possible acquisitions. We have continuing to bolster our Finnish business and have agreed the acquisition of an HVAC company with sales of around SEK 110 million, which will expand our customer offering in Southern Finland. In addition we also have signed an agree­ ment to acquire an HVAC company in Norway. "A record order backlog puts us in a good position for the next few quarters." Sustainability During the quarter, we launched Green Hub, our fossil-free service concept in large cities, which has received significant customer interest. We have also developed our sustainability work, which is a key part of our long-term strategy. Bravida is investing in new growth areas such as technical facility management and building automation, in which our significant technical expertise will contribute to sustainable solutions and lower energy consumption for our customers. The key factor for reducing our own climate impact is converting our vehicle fleet of almost 7,000 vehicles to fossil-free fuel. Its a challenge, but the percentage of electric and hybrid vehicles on order is growing as new models of vehicle appear on the market that are suitable as service vehicles, and these now account for 42 percent of all vehicles ordered in 2021. Outlook The market outlook has gradually improved over the year and there is a clear recovery in both our service and installation businesses. As we announced previously, raw material prices are rising sharply and there is a risk of materials shortages in some areas. Bravida is following matters closely and we have good systems for handling this. Our strength is that we can carry out both small and medium-sized projects, but also that we are one of the few players who can handle large complex projects. We are seeing increased demand for large infrastructure projects and I am proud that Bravida among other things is part of a consortium that is one out of four pre-qualified tenderer for the Fehmarn belt tunnel between Denmark and Germany. Our strong order intake and order backlog indicate improved sales growth over the next few quarters. Mattias Johansson Stockholm, October 2021 BRAVIDA INTERIM REPORT JULY-SEPTEMBER2021 2 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Consolidated earnings overview Net sales July-September Net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 4,854 million (4,750). Organic growth was negative at -1 percent, acquisitions boosted net sales by 3 percent and currency effects had a marginal impact. Net sales rose in Sweden and Denmark. Compared with the third quarter of 2020, net service sales increased by 6 percent, while net installation sales declined by 1 percent. The service business accounted for 46 percent (44) of total net sales. Order intake rose by 30 percent to SEK 5,212 million (4,024). Order intake increased in all countries. The order backlog amounted to SEK 15,269 million (14,274), an increase of 7 per- cent. The order backlog, including acquisitions, rose by SEK 361 million in the quarter. The order backlog only includes installation projects. January-September Net sales increased by 1 percent to SEK 15,657 million (15,533). Organic growth was negative at -1 percent, acquisitions boosted net sales by 3 percent and currency effects had a negative impact of -1 percent. Net sales rose in Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Compared with same period in 2020, net service sales increased by 6 percent and net installation sales decreased by 4 percent. The service business accounted for 47 percent (45) of total net sales. Order intake amounted to SEK 16,986 million (15,101), an increase of 12 percent. Order intake rose in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The order backlog, including acquisitions, rose by SEK 1,478 million in the period. Earnings July-September Operating profit was SEK 293 million (283). EBITA increased by 4 percent to SEK 294 million (284), resulting in an EBITA margin of 6.1 percent (6.0). The EBITA margin increased in Sweden, Norway and Denmark but was unchanged in Finland. Group-wide income was SEK -1 million (6). Net financial income/ expense amounted to SEK -13 million (-12). Profit after financial items was SEK 280 million (271). Profit after tax was SEK 221 million (213). Basic and diluted earnings per share increased by 1 percent to SEK 1.09 (1.07). January-September Operating profit was SEK 886 million (871). EBITA increased by 2 percent to SEK 887 million (873), resulting in an EBITA margin of 5.7 percent (5.6). The EBITA margin increased in all countries. Group-wide income was SEK -9 million (14). Net financial income/expense amounted to SEK -37 million (-46). Profit after financial items was SEK 848 million (824). Profit after tax was SEK 669 million (647). Basic and diluted earnings per share increased by 4 percent to SEK 3.34 (3.22). Depreciation and amortisation Depreciation and amortisation in the quarter totalled SEK -107 million (-102), SEK -98 million (-93) of which related to the amortisation of right-of-use assets. Depreciation and amortisa- tion in the January-September period totalled SEK -323 million (-313), SEK -295 million (-286) of which related to the amortisa- tion of right-of-use assets. Tax The tax expense for the quarter was SEK -59 million (-58). Profit before tax was SEK 280 million (271). Tax paid totalled SEK -46 million (-52). The tax expense for January to September was SEK -179 million (-178). Profit before tax was SEK 848 million (824). Tax paid totalled SEK -164 million (-176). Cash flow July-September Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital totalled SEK 348 million (330). Changes in working capital amounted to SEK -487 million (-320). Current receivables increased by SEK 416 million, current liabilities decreased by SEK 70 million and inventory rose by SEK 1 million. Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -139 million (10). Net sales (SEK million) Order intake (SEK million) Net sales by country, Jan-Sep 2021 7,000 22,000 6,000 21,000 5,000 20,000 4,000 19,000 3,000 18,000 2,000 17,000 1,000 16,000 0 15,000 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103 2106 2109 Net sales by quarter Net sales, rolling 12 months 7,000 24,000 6,000 23,000 5,000 22,000 4,000 21,000 3,000 20,000 2,000 19,000 1,000 18,000 0 17,000 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103 2106 2109 Order intake by quarter Order intake, rolling 12 months 55% Sweden 18% Norway 20% Denmark 7% Finland BRAVIDA INTERIM REPORT JULY-SEPTEMBER2021 3 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -98 million (-27), of which acquisitions of subsidiaries and businesses totalled SEK -76 million (-13). Cash flow from financing activities was SEK -97 million (43). Cash flow for the quarter was SEK -335 million (26). 12-month cash conversion was 75 percent (167). January-September Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital totalled SEK 1,018 million (1,013). Changes in working capital amounted to SEK -696 million (285). The change was mainly due to higher trade receivables in Denmark. Cash flow was adversely affected by relatively lower installation activity in 2021, with fewer large newly started projects with frontloa- ded payment plans. In addition, projects that initially had good payment plans have progressed further in terms of completion, naturally leading to them having lower cash flow. Last year's extension period for tax payments due to Covid-19, which were paid in the first half of the year, has also impacted cash flow. Current receivables increased by SEK 1,374 million, current liabilities rose by SEK 684 million and inventory increased by SEK 6 million. Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 322 million (1,298). Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -388 million (-254), of which acquisitions of subsidiaries and businesses totalled SEK -347 million (-230). Cash flow from financing activities, which refers to net repayment of borrowing, dividends and amortisation of lease liabilities, was SEK -752 million (-817). Cash flow for the period was SEK -818 million (226). Financial position Bravida's net debt at 30 September was SEK -1,906 million (-1,230), which corresponds to a capital structure (net debt/ EBITDA) ratio of 1.1 (0.7). A dividend of SEK 507 million was paid in the second quarter, whereas in the previous year the dividend was paid in the fourth quarter. Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were SEK 973 million (1,129). Interest-bearing liabilities totalled SEK -2,879 million (-2,359), of which SEK -1,400 million (-260) was commercial paper and SEK -979 million (-882) was leases. Total credit facilities amounted to SEK 2,500 million ​ (3,000), of which SEK 2,500 million (2,300) was unused at ​30 September. At the end of the period, equity totalled SEK 6,236 million (6,033). The equity/assets ratio was 34.2 percent (35.9). Acquisitions Three acquisitions were completed during the quarter, adding a total of around SEK 118 million in annual sales. 12 acquisitions were completed in the January-September period, adding total annual sales of approximately SEK 692 million. Employees The average number of employees at 30 September was 11,817 (11,972). Sustainability Reported occupational injuries that led to at least one day's sickness absence decreased by 9 percent over the past 12 months to a LTIR (lost time injury rate) of 8.7 (9.6). In Sweden the LTIR was 9.8, in Norway it was 2.7, in Denmark 12.0 and in Finland 13.2. LTIR increased in Sweden but decreased in other countries. Our target is a LTIR of <5.5, with an ultimate goal of zero workplace accidents. The number of electric vehicles ordered so far this year amounts to 231, which is 28 percent of the number of vehicles ordered. The number of hybrid vehicles ordered amounts to 116, which is 14 percent of the number of vehicles ordered. Parent company Revenues for the quarter were SEK 42 million (43) and income after net financial items was SEK 1 million (7). Revenues for the January-September period were SEK 139 million (140) and earnings after net financial items were SEK 0 million (6). Shareholder information Bravida Holding AB's ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap list. At 30 September Bravida had 9,809 shareholders. The five largest shareholders were Mawer Investment Management, Swedbank Robur Funds, the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4), Lannebo Funds and Handelsbanken Funds. Mawer Investment Management holds just over 11 percent of the votes. The listed share price at 30 September 2021 was SEK 118.40, which corresponds to a market capitalisation of SEK 24,074 million based on the number of ordinary shares. Total shareholder return over the past 12 months was just over 12 percent. Net sales and growth Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec Oct 2020- Amounts in SEK million 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Sep 2021 Net sales 4,854 4,750 15,657 15,533 21,147 21,271 Change 105 112 124 795 743 72 Total growth, % 2.2 2.4 0.8 5.4 3.6 0.3 Of which Organic growth, % -1 1 -1 2 1 -2 Acquisition-based growth, % 3 4 3 5 5 3 Currency effects, % 0 -3 -1 -2 -2 -1 BRAVIDA INTERIM REPORT JULY-SEPTEMBER2021 4 Share capital totals SEK 4 million, divided among 203,816,598 shares, of which 203,323,771 are ordinary shares and 492,827 are class C shares, which are held by Bravida Holding AB. Ordinary shares entitle holders to one vote and a dividend payment, while C shares entitle holders to one-tenth of a vote and no dividend. Financial goals Sales growth: over 5 percent a year

EBITA margin: over 7 percent

Cash conversion: over 100 percent

Net debt/EBITDA: under 2.5x

Dividend: over 50 percent of net profit Other events during the period There are no other material events to report. Significant risks Changes in market conditions, financial turmoil and political decisions are the external factors that mainly affect demand for new construction of housing and commercial property, as well as investment from industry and the public sector. Demand for service and maintenance is less sensitive to economic fluctuations. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Operating risks are related to day-to-day business operations such as tendering, price risks, capacity utilisation and revenue recognition. Management of these risks is part of Bravida's business process. on the extent of completion of each project and the expected date of completion. A well-developed process for the monitoring of projects is essential in limiting the risk of incorrect revenue recognition. Bravida continually monitors the financial status of each project to ensure that individual project calculations are not exceeded. The Group is also exposed to impairment loss risks in fixed-price contracts and various types of financial risk such as currency, interest rate and credit risk. Transactions with related parties No transactions with related parties outside the Group took place during the period. Events since the end of the period Three small acquisitions were completed on 1 October; two in Sweden and one in Denmark. Two acquisitions were signed in October, in Finland and Norway. For further information, see Note 3. On 25 October, the Board decided on the issue and repurchase of 600,000 class C shares. The aim of this is to ensure the provision of ordinary shares to employees participating in the LTIP 2021 performance-based incentive programme. EBITA (SEK million) 500 1,500 450 1,350 400 1,200 350 1,050 300 900 250 750 200 600 150 450 100 300 50 150 0 0 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103 2106 2109 EBITA by quarter EBITA, rolling 12 months EBITA margin, % 9 9 8 8 7 7 6 6 5 5 4 4 3 3 2 2 1 1 0 0 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103 2106 2109 EBITA margin per quarter EBITA margin, rolling 12 months Cash flow from operating activities (SEK million) 1,000 2,600 800 2,300 2,000 600 1,700 1,400 400 1,100 200 800 500 0 200 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103 2106 2109 Cash flow from operating activities by quarter Cash flow from operating activities, rolling 12 months BRAVIDA INTERIM REPORT JULY-SEPTEMBER2021 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

