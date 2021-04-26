Log in
Bravida : Interim Report January–March 2021

04/26/2021 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY-MARCH2021

January-March 2021

  • Net sales decreased by 3% to SEK 5,233 million (5,401)
  • The order backlog was SEK 14,397 million (14,985)
  • EBITA decreased by 2% to SEK 266 million (272)
  • The EBITA margin was 5.1% (5.0)
  • Profit after tax was SEK 202 million (196)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 144 million (560)
  • Net debt amounted to SEK -1,134 million (-1,698)
  • Four acquisitions were completed in the quarter, adding annual sales of approximately SEK 300 million
  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.02 (0.97) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.02 (0.96)

Financial overview

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr 2020-

SEK MILLION

2021

2020

2020

Mar 2021

Net sales

5,233

5,401

21,147

20,979

Operating profit (EBIT)

266

271

1,348

1,343

Operating margin (EBIT), %

5.1

5.0

6.4

6.4

EBITA

266

272

1,351

1,345

EBITA margin, %

5.1

5.0

6.4

6.4

Profit/loss after tax

202

196

997

1,004

Cash flow from operating activities

144

560

2,171

1,755

Cash conversion, % 12 m

121

127

153

121

Net debt/EBITDA, 12 m

0.6

1.0

0.6

0.6

Order intake

5,801

5,732

20,242

20,311

Order backlog

14,397

14,985

13,791

14,397

We bring buildings to life

CEO STATEMENT

Improved EBITA margin and growing order backlog

The EBITA margin increased to 5.1 percent. Order intake improved and the order backlog increased by SEK 606 million in the quarter.

Net sales and EBITA margin

Given the conditions, I am satisfied with sales and profit for the quarter, and the result was better than I had expected in view of the shutdowns in the quarter. Net sales decreased by 3 percent in the quarter due to lower production in the Norwegian service and installation business. In Sweden and Denmark sales were stable, whereas they increased in Finland.

Net installation sales decreased in Norway and Denmark. Organic growth was -4 percent and acquisitions contributed

3 percent growth. Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative impact of -2 percent on growth.

In the quarter, service demand increased in Sweden och ­Denmark. However, the service business continued to be adversely affected by the pandemic, mainly in Norway and southern Sweden, as demand fell and in a number of cases we were unable to access service properties because of precau- tionary measures.

Demand for technical installations is stable, but the ongoing pandemic has led to customers postponing project planning and investment decisions, which was the reason for lower activity in the installation business.

We are seeing improved order levels in the installation business as a result of an increased order backlog in Norway and Sweden. The order backlog rose by SEK 606 million in the quarter, SEK 372 million of which was in Norway.

The EBITA margin improved in Denmark and Finland, contributing to an improved EBITA margin of 5.1 percent (5.0). This is despite the fact that, as planned, we had higher costs for starting to implement our new business plan and digital strategy, while the cost of our performance-based incentive programme, LTIP, increased due to the rise in the share price.

Solid cash conversion and low debt

Cash conversion was 121 percent, which is above our target of 100 percent. Bravida's net debt remains at a record low of 0.6x EBITDA and well below our target of 2.5x EBITDA. Cash flow in the quarter declined compared with last year, due to lower production and fewer newly started projects in the installation business. Cash flow is impacted positively by start-up of large projects.

Acquisitions continue to strengthen Bravida

In 2021, Bravida has so far completed five acquisitions with combined annual sales of more than SEK 300 million. We have also signed an agreement for two acquisitions in Sweden with a total sales of approximately SEK 125 million.

Our assessment is that acquisition opportunities remain very good.

"In the quarter, service demand increased in Sweden and Denmark."

Sustainability

Bravida has developed an end-to-end solution, Bravida Charge, to meet the growing need for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure for both corporate customers and private individuals. We make it easy to go fossil free by offering our customers

an end-to-end charging and administration solution. Bravida Charge is one of the initiatives in Bravida's long-term strategy to reduce both our customers' and our own carbon footprint.

Outlook

My assessment is that demand in the Nordic service and installation market will gradually see a slight increase during 2021. As we return to a more normal situation, there will be a greater need for service that has been neglected during the pan- demic. The installation business is seeing growing demand for new-builds and the refurbishment of residential, industrial and warehouse buildings, as well as the remodelling and upgrading of office space. We do not see any problems with the material supply at present, but we will be affected by rising raw material prices, which we take into account in the pricing of future customer deliveries.

Despite the short-term market outlook remaining uncertain, there will always be demand for our services and our business will also benefit from our customers' ambitions to find sustain- able, low-carbon solutions.

Mattias Johansson

Stockholm, April 2021

BRAVIDA INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH2021

2

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Consolidated earnings overview

Net sales

January-March

Net sales decreased by 3 percent to SEK 5,233 million (5,401). Organic growth was negative at -4 percent. Acquisitions boosted net sales by 3 percent and currency effects had a negative impact of -2 percent. Net sales rose in Sweden and Finland.

Compared with the first quarter of 2020, net service sales were unchanged while installation sales decreased by 6 percent. The service business accounted for 48 percent (46) of total net sales.

Order intake amounted to SEK 5,801 million (5,732), an increase of 1 percent. Compared with the same quarter last year, order intake was higher in Sweden and Norway, but was lower in Denmark and Finland. The order backlog was 4 percent lower than the same period last year and amounted to SEK 14,397 million (14,985). The order backlog, including acquisitions, rose by SEK 606 million in the quarter.

The order backlog only includes installation projects.

Earnings

January-March

Operating profit was SEK 266 million (271). EBITA decreased by 2 percent to SEK 266 million (272), resulting in an EBITA margin of 5.1 percent (5.0). The EBITA margin improved in Denmark and Finland, whereas it was unchanged in Norway and lower in Swe- den. Group-wide income was SEK 2 million (10). Net financial income/expense amounted to SEK -9 million (-21). Profit after financial items was SEK 256 million (250). Profit after tax was SEK 202 million (196). Basic earnings per share increased by 5 percent to SEK 1.02 (0.97) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.02 (0.96).

Depreciation and amortisation

Depreciation and amortisation in the quarter totalled SEK -107 million (-106), SEK -98 million (-97) of which related to the am- ortisation of right-of-use assets.

Tax

The tax expense for the quarter was SEK -54 million (-54). Profit before tax was SEK 256 million (250). Tax paid totalled SEK -65 million (-72).

Cash flow

January-March

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital totalled SEK 302 million (294). The change in working capital reduced cash flow by SEK -158 million (266). Current receivables increased by SEK 283 million (165), current liabilities rose by SEK 127 million (431) and inventory increased by SEK

2 million (0). Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 144 million (560).

Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -142 million (-81), of which acquisitions of subsidiaries and businesses totalled SEK -136 million (-78). Cash flow from financing activities, which refers to the net change in borrowing and amortisation of lease liabilities, was SEK -448 million (-270). Cash flow for the quarter was SEK -446 million (208). 12-month cash conversion was 121 percent (127).

Financial position

Bravida's net debt was SEK -1,134 million (-1,698), which corresponds to a capital-structure ratio (net debt/EBITDA) of 0.6 (1.0). Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were SEK 1,367

Net sales (SEK MIL.)

Order intake (SEK MIL.)

Net sales by country,

Jan-Mar 2021

7,000

22,000

6,000

21,000

5,000

20,000

4,000

19,000

3,000

18,000

2,000

17,000

1,000

16,000

0

15,000

1903 1906 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103

Net sales by quarter

Net sales, rolling 12 months

7,000

24,000

6,000

23,000

5,000

22,000

4,000

21,000

3,000

20,000

2,000

19,000

1,000

18,000

0

17,000

1903 1906 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103

Order intake by quarter

Order intake, rolling 12 months

54% Sweden

19% Norway

20% Denmark

7% Finland

BRAVIDA INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH2021

3

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

million (1,131). Interest-bearing liabilities totalled SEK -2,501 million (-2,830), of which SEK -1,000 million (-820) was commercial paper and SEK -1,001 million (-1,010) was leases.

Total credit facilities amounted to SEK 2,500 million (2,500), of which SEK 2,500 million (2,000) was unused at 31 March. At the end of the period, equity totalled SEK 6,186 million (5,758). The equity/assets ratio was 35.8 percent (34.0).

Acquisitions

Four acquisitions were completed in the quarter, adding a total of SEK 300 million in annual sales. The acquired companies operate in the electrical, sprinklers, HVAC, and heating and plumbing segments.

Employees

The average number of employees was 11,731 (11,811), a

decrease­ of 1 percent.

Occupational injuries

Reported occupational injuries in the first quarter resulting in at least one day's sick leave amounted to a LTIR (lost time injury rate) of 9.3 (9.4). The LTIR was 9.8 in Sweden, 2.8 in Norway,

14.3 in Denmark and 15.3 in Finland. Our target is a LTIR of <5.5, with an ultimate goal of zero workplace accidents.

Parent company

Revenues for the quarter were SEK 47 million (49) and income after net financial items was SEK 8 million (0).

Shareholder information

Bravida Holding AB's ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. At 31 March Bravida had 9,606 share­ holders. The five largest shareholders were Mawer Investment Management Funds, Swedbank Robur Funds, the Fourth ­Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4), Lannebo Funds and Didner & Gerge Funds. Mawer Investment Management funds hold 11.1 percent of the votes.

The listed share price at 31 March was SEK 120.30, which corresponds to a market capitalisation of SEK 24,418 million based on the number of ordinary shares. Total shareholder return over the past 12 months was just over 72 percent.

Share capital totals SEK 4 million, divided among 203,816,598 shares, of which 202,975,544 are ordinary shares and 841,054 are class C shares, which are held by Bravida Holding AB. Ordinary shares entitle holders to one vote and a dividend payment, while C shares entitle holders to one-tenth of a vote and no dividend.

Financial goals

  • Sales growth: over 5 percent a year
  • EBITA margin: over 7 percent
  • Cash conversion: over 100 percent
  • Net debt/EBITDA: under 2.5x
  • Dividend: over 50 percent of net profit

Net sales and growth

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

SEK MILLION

2021

2020

2020

Net sales

5,233

5,401

21,147

Change

-168

388

743

Change, %

-3.1

7.7

3.6

Of which

Organic growth, %

-4

2

1

Acquisition-based growth, %

3

7

5

Currency effects, %

-2

-1

-2

BRAVIDA INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH2021

4

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Other events during the period

On 11 February the Board took the decision to issue and repurchase 500,000 C shares to ensure the supply of ordinary shares for employees participating in the LTIP 2020 performance -based incentive programme.

Significant risks

Changes in market conditions, financial turmoil and political decisions are the external factors that mainly affect demand for new construction of housing and commercial property, as well as investment from industry and the public sector. Demand for service and maintenance is less sensitive to economic fluctua- tions.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business remains uncertain, with a risk to the health of employees, customers and suppliers and of a decline in the financial position. Operating risks are related to day-to-day business operations such as tendering, price risks, capacity utilisation and revenue recognition. Management of these risks is part of Bravida's business process. Recognition over time is applied and is based

on the extent of completion of each project and the expected date of completion. A well-developed process for the monitoring of projects is essential in limiting the risk of incorrect revenue recognition. Bravida continually monitors the financial status of each project to ensure that individual project calculations are not exceeded. The Group is also exposed to impairment loss risks in fixed-price contracts and various types of financial risk such as currency, interest rate and credit risk.

Transactions with related parties

No transactions with related parties outside the Group took place during the period.

Events since the end of the period

There are no material events to report.

EBITA (SEK MIL.)

EBITA margin, %

Cash flow from operating activities (SEK MIL.)*

500

1,500

450

1,350

400

1,200

350

1,050

300

900

250

750

200

600

150

450

100

300

50

150

0

0

1903 1906 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103

EBITA by quarter

EBITA, rolling 12 months

9

9

8

8

7

7

6

6

5

5

4

4

3

3

2

2

1

1

0

0

1903 1906 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103

EBITA margin per quarter EBITA margin, rolling 12 months

1,000

2,400

900

2,200

800

2,000

700

1,800

600

1,600

500

1,400

400

1,200

300

1,000

200

800

100

600

0

400

1903 1906 1909 1912 2003 2006 2009 2012 2103

Cash flow from operating activities by quarter

Cash flow from operating activities, rolling 12 months

*Cash flow affected by IFRS 16 from 1 January 2019.

BRAVIDA INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bravida Holding AB published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
