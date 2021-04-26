Bravida : Report from Bravida Holding AB (publ)'s annual general meeting on 26 April 2021

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets, allocation of the company's result and discharge from liability

The annual general meeting adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet in the annual report for the financial year 2020. The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, on a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 2.50 per ordinary share, in total SEK 507,363,020, and that the remaining profits shall be distributed so that SEK 3,517,757,028 is transferred to the share premium reserve and that the remaining SEK 70,425,576 shall be carried forward. Wednesday 28 April 2021 was established as record day for the dividend. The meeting also discharged the members of the board of directors and the managing director from liability for the financial year 2020. ‬‬‬‬

Election of board members, chairman of the board and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, that the number of board members shall be six with no deputy members and that the number of auditors shall be one with no deputy auditors. Fredrik Arp, Cecilia Daun Wennborg, Jan Johansson, Marie Nygren, Staffan Påhlsson and Karin Stålhandske were re-elected as board members. Fredrik Arp was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors. KPMG was re-elected as auditor.

Determination of fees for the board members and the auditor

The annual general meeting also resolved on fees to the board of directors in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee. The fees to the board of directors shall amount to maximum SEK 4,050,000, to be allocated as follows: SEK 1,240,000 to the chairman and SEK 490,000 to each of the other board members, SEK 200,000 to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 100,000 to each of the other members of the audit committee, SEK 110,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 80,000 to each of the other members of the remuneration committee. Fees to the auditor shall be paid against approved accounts.

Remuneration report

The annual general meeting approved the board of directors' proposed remuneration report.

Authorization to repurchase and transfer shares

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to authorize the board of directors to resolve to repurchase, on one or several occasions until the next annual general meeting, as many own shares as may be purchased without the company's holding at any time exceeding 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company. Further, it was resolved to authorize the board of directors to resolve, on one or several occasions until the next annual general meeting, to transfer (sell) own shares. The purpose of the authorization to repurchase own shares is to promote efficient capital usage in the company and to enable the board of directors to finance acquisitions with own shares. The purpose of the authorization to transfer own shares is to enable the board to finance acquisitions with own shares.

Authorization to issue new shares

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to authorize the board of directors to, on one or several occasions until the next annual general meeting, resolve to increase the company's share capital by way of share issue to such extent that it corresponds to a dilution of maximum 10 percent, based on the number of shares that are outstanding at the time of the annual general meeting's resolution on the authorisation, after full exercise of the authorisation. The purpose of the authorization to issue shares is to increase the company's financial flexibility as well as to enable the company's payment with own shares in connection with any acquisitions of companies or businesses that the company may carry out.

Adoption of a long term incentive programme

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, to adopt a long term incentive programme for senior executives and other key employees within the Bravida group. The resolution also included resolutions regarding authorization for the board of directors to resolve to issue not more than 600,000 shares Class C shares, authorization for the board of directors to resolve to repurchase Class C shares to such extent that the company's holding at any time does not amount to more than 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company and to transfer not more than 600,000 own ordinary shares to participants in accordance with the terms of the incentive programme.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The annual general meeting resolved to amend the Articles of Association in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors to enable collection of powers of attorney and postal voting at general meetings.

Additional information from the annual general meeting

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the annual general meeting in accordance with the above are available at www.bravida.se/en. Minutes from the annual general meeting will be made available at www.bravida.se/en no later than two weeks after the annual general meeting.



