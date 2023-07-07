- Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement

On July 03, 2023 Bravo Multinational, Inc. ("BRAVO"), a corporation formed under the laws of the State of Wyoming, entered into a Share Exchange Agreement ("the Agreement") with Recombinant Productions Inc. ("RPI"), a corporation formed under the laws of the State of Nevada. Under the terms of the Agreement, the RPI shareholders will exchange shares representing approximately 51% of the outstanding shares of RPI common stock to BRAVO in exchange for 8,500,000 shares of BRAVO common stock. This will represent approximate ownership interest by BRAVO in RPI of approximately 51%, and following the close of this transaction, the RPI shareholders will own approximately 19.99% of the outstanding shares of common stock of BRAVO. After the completion of the transaction, RPI will be a majority owned subsidiary of BRAVO and the combined entity will report consolidated financial statements. The Agreement contains provisions that are typical for this type of transaction. Under the terms of the Agreement, the transaction will close within five business days after certain conditions have been satisfied, including the condition that the consent of any applicable governmental entity, such as the SEC, OTC Markets or FINRA is obtained.

Recombinant Productions, Inc. ("RPI") is a Nevada corporation that is engaged in the business of developing and acquiring entertainment content and related technologies that span both traditional and new media distribution platforms.

The initial slate of projects that is intended to be developed by Bravo and RPI will focus on documentary film and live event projects that have both initial release and long-term catalog opportunities, as well as in-person experiential and merchandising tie-ins.

Certain statements contained in this current report on Form 8-K are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for BRAVO's business and operations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. BRAVO's forward-looking statements in this report are made as of the date hereof and BRAVO disclaims any duties to supplement, update or revise such statements on a going forward basis whether as a result of subsequent developments, change or expectations or otherwise. In connection with the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, BRAVO is identifying certain forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the Important factors that could cause further events or results to vary from those addressed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties arising from the ability of BRAVO to successfully manage the acquisition of RPI; uncertainties relating to the ability to realize the expected benefits of the share exchange; unanticipated or unfavourable regulatory matters; general economic conditions in the region and industry in which the companies operate, and other risk factors as discussed in other BRAVO filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

-Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

As previously disclosed in the Company's information statement on 14f the following officers and directors have assessed their officers effective July 3, 2023.