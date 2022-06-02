Bravo Property Fund REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

02.06.2022 16:41:22 (local time)

Company: Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia (BPYC)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 March 2022 from CB UBB AD in the capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of bonds of Bravo Property Fund REIT (BPYC), ISIN BG2100008197.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

