  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bravo Property Fund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPF   BG1100016176

BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT

(BPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  05-30
1.090 BGN    0.00%
10:12aBRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
05/23BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
05/05Bravo Property Fund REIT Announces Dividend
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bravo Property Fund REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

06/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 02.06.2022 16:41:22 (local time)

Company: Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia (BPYC)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 March 2022 from CB UBB AD in the capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of bonds of Bravo Property Fund REIT (BPYC), ISIN BG2100008197.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Bravo Property Fund ADSITS published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4,35 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
Net income 2021 1,15 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
Net Debt 2021 23,3 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 40,0 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Bravo Property Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Konstantin Vasilev Prodanov Chairman
Andrei Kostadinov Vuchev Deputy Chairman
Asen Stoimenov Lisev Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT-0.91%22
GECINA-12.21%8 477
THE GPT GROUP-10.89%6 634
MIRVAC GROUP-23.37%6 305
ICADE-14.42%4 355
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-28.81%3 545