Bravo Property Fund REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

14.09.2022 14:48:45 (local time)

Company: Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia (BPYC)

CB United Bulgarian Bank as a trustee of the bondholders of Bravo Property Fund REIT (BPYC), ISIN BG2100008197, convened a General Meeting of Bondholders on 30 September 2022 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia at 1 Kuzman Shapkarev St. under the following agenda:

- Adoption of amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond issue having ISIN BG2100008197 concerning Art. 4.6.2. "Conditions that the issuer undertakes to comply with", item 4 of part two of the Prospectus for admission to trading

- Adoption of amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond issue having ISIN BG2100008197 concerning Art. 4.6.2. "Conditions that the issuer undertakes to comply with", item 5.2 (A) & (B) of part two of the Prospectus for admission to trading

- Adoption of a decision to include the possibility for early repayment of the bond and lifting the ban under Art. 4.7.2 "Right to early principal repayment" of part two of the Prospectus for admission to trading

- In the absence of a quorum, the GMB will be held on 17 October 2022 at 10:30 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.

The voting right at the General Meeting of Bondholders will be entitled to all holders of bonds, ISIN BG2100008197, registered with the central securities register five (5) days before the GMB date (Record Date).

The entire notice and the GMB materials are available on the website of the Exchange.

