    BPF   BG1100016176

BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT

(BPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
1.020 BGN   +0.99%
Bravo Property Fund REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

09/14/2022 | 10:00am EDT
Invitation and materials for a GSM 14.09.2022 14:48:45 (local time)

Company: Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia (BPYC)
CB United Bulgarian Bank as a trustee of the bondholders of Bravo Property Fund REIT (BPYC), ISIN BG2100008197, convened a General Meeting of Bondholders on 30 September 2022 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia at 1 Kuzman Shapkarev St. under the following agenda:
- Adoption of amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond issue having ISIN BG2100008197 concerning Art. 4.6.2. "Conditions that the issuer undertakes to comply with", item 4 of part two of the Prospectus for admission to trading
- Adoption of amendments to the terms and conditions of the bond issue having ISIN BG2100008197 concerning Art. 4.6.2. "Conditions that the issuer undertakes to comply with", item 5.2 (A) & (B) of part two of the Prospectus for admission to trading
- Adoption of a decision to include the possibility for early repayment of the bond and lifting the ban under Art. 4.7.2 "Right to early principal repayment" of part two of the Prospectus for admission to trading
- In the absence of a quorum, the GMB will be held on 17 October 2022 at 10:30 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.
The voting right at the General Meeting of Bondholders will be entitled to all holders of bonds, ISIN BG2100008197, registered with the central securities register five (5) days before the GMB date (Record Date).
The entire notice and the GMB materials are available on the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Bravo Property Fund ADSITS published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 13:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4,35 M - -
Net income 2021 1,15 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 37,4 M 19,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Bravo Property Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Konstantin Vasilev Prodanov Chairman
Andrei Kostadinov Vuchev Deputy Chairman
Asen Stoimenov Lisev Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT-7.27%19
GECINA-26.85%6 633
MIRVAC GROUP-26.12%5 740
THE GPT GROUP-21.77%5 496
ICADE-29.60%3 362
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.65%3 149