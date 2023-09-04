04.09.2023 15:53:42 (local time)

Company: Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia (BPF)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Bravo Property Fund REIT dated 04 September 2023 has passed the following decisions:

- Adoption of the 6-month financial report of the company for the first half of 2023

- Approval of the report of the Board of Directors on the compliance with the legal requirements for a 6-month dividend distribution

- Adoption of a decision for distribution of a 6-month dividend to the shareholders in the amount of BGN 1,835,000, including BGN 380,926 from the transformed under Art. 29 (3) of the SPICCSA profit of the Company for the first half of 2023 and BGN 1,454,074 from the undistributed profits from prior periods, i.e. BGN 0.05 gross dividend per share;

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to take all necessary legal and factual steps for the payment of a 6-month dividend to the shareholders, including the dividend payout timeframe. The dividend payout will be performed via EuroBank Bulgaria AD.

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 18 September 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 14 September 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 15 September 2023).

The Record of Proceedings taken at the Company's GMS is available on the A target="_blank" HREF="http://x3news.com/?page=GeneralMeetings&code=BPF&extri_id=172713">website of the Exchange

