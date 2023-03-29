Bravo Property Fund REIT : Notification for a dividend distribution

29.03.2023 16:43:25 (local time)

Company: Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia (BPF)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Bravo Property Fund REIT dated 29 March 2023 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2022:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.0438

- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and CB United Bulgarian Bank.

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 12 April 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 06 April 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 07 April 2023).

