Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bravo Property Fund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPF   BG1100016176

BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT

(BPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-26
1.020 BGN    0.00%
10:38aBravo Property Fund Reit : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
01/30Bravo Property Fund REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/03Bravo Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bravo Property Fund REIT : Notification for a dividend distribution

03/29/2023 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification for a dividend distribution 29.03.2023 16:43:25 (local time)

Company: Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia (BPF)
The General Meeting of Shareholders of Bravo Property Fund REIT dated 29 March 2023 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2022:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.0438
- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and CB United Bulgarian Bank.
The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 12 April 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 06 April 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 07 April 2023).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bravo Property Fund ADSITS published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 14:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT
10:38aBravo Property Fund Reit : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
01/30Bravo Property Fund REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
01/03Bravo Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Bravo Property Fund Reit : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Bravo Property Fund REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
2022Bravo Property Fund Reit : Other information
PU
2022Bravo Property Fund Reit : Partial Repayment
PU
2022Bravo Property Fund Reit : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Bravo Property Fund Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Bravo Property Fund Reit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholder..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4,21 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
Net income 2022 3,40 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
Net Debt 2022 21,6 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,4 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Bravo Property Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Asen Stoimenov Lisev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Konstantin Vasilev Prodanov Chairman
Vladislav Dimitrov Hristov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAVO PROPERTY FUND REIT5.15%21
GECINA-5.10%7 229
MIRVAC GROUP-1.41%5 555
THE GPT GROUP1.19%5 458
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-8.90%5 346
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.2.09%3 458
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer