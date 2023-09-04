04.09.2023 16:01:44 (local time)

Company: Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia (BPF)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Bravo Property Fund REIT dated 04 September 2023 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for the first half of 2023:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.05

- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and EuroBank Bulgaria AD

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 18 September 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 14 September 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 15 September 2023).

